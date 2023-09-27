New 50p coin celebrates The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

A collectable 50p celebrating The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe book by CS Lewis has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The coin is part of the Mint’s classic children’s literature series.

The Mint’s craftspeople have reproduced in fine detail an original illustration of Mr Tumnus and Lucy walking through the snowy woods in Narnia, measuring only 27.3 millimetres in diameter, to appear on the 50p.

The process required designers to digitally translate Pauline Baynes’ illustration on to a coin, ensuring that no detail was lost during the process of the 50p being struck.

A selection of coins in the range also feature colour printing techniques.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe is a story that has captured the imagination of readers in the UK and worldwide, with CS Lewis enchanting people with a magical realm called Narnia through his writing.

“The Royal Mint’s popular collectable coin series celebrating Classic Children’s Literature has seen many stories and authors celebrated on their own coin such as Beatrix Potter and Raymond Briggs.

“Today we are beyond thrilled to be unveiling an official collectable UK 50p coin celebrating the globally adored story of the Chronicles Of Narnia by CS Lewis to our popular series.

“In keeping with CS Lewis’ novel, the coin design features the original illustration that appears in the book, making it the perfect keepsake for any fan of this story.”

The Lion, Ahe Witch And The Wardrobe has enthralled readers for more than 70 years.

The collectable 50p coin can be purchased from the Royal Mint’s website, with prices ranging from £11 for a brilliant uncirculated version and £20 for a colour coin to £70 for a silver version and £1,220 for a gold coin.