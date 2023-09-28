Ryanair cuts flights due to plane delivery delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryanair cuts flights due to plane delivery delays

By Press Association
The airline said it was due to receive 27 new Boeing aircraft between September and December, but expects the figure to be just 14 (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Ryanair announced it has cut its winter flight schedule due to delays in the delivery of new Boeing 737 planes.

It will reduce the number of aircraft it planned to base at several airports across Europe, including East Midlands Airport and Dublin Airport.

The airline said it was due to receive 27 new Boeing aircraft between September and December, but expects the figure to be just 14.

This has been attributed to production delays at the Spirit fuselage factory in Wichita, Kansas, combined with Boeing hold-ups in repairs and deliveries in Seattle, Washington.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said: “We are working closely with Boeing and their supplier, Spirit, to minimise these delivery delays.

“It is deeply regrettable that production problems in Wichita and in Seattle have yet again delayed Boeing’s contracted deliveries to Ryanair this winter.

“We are in regular dialogue with Boeing, and our primary objective is to ensure we get delivery of all 57 contracted B737 aircraft before the end of May 2024, so that Ryanair’s fleet can grow to over 600 aircraft for what will be our largest ever summer flight programme.

“These flight cancellations will take effect from the end of October, and will be communicated to all affected passengers by email over the coming days.

“Passengers will be offered re-accommodation on alternative flights or full refunds as they so wish.

“We apologise sincerely to passengers for any inconvenience caused by these delivery delays this winter.

“At this early date, we do not expect these delivery delays will materially affect our full-year traffic target of 183.5 million, but if the delays worsen or extend further into the January to March 2024 period, we may have to revisit this figure and possibly adjust it slightly downward.”