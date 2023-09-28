HSS Hire sales slow ‘considerably’ as weak market conditions hit demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

HSS Hire sales slow ‘considerably’ as weak market conditions hit demand

By Press Association
HSS Hire Group reported a dip in profits for the first half of 2023 (Nick Ansell/PA)
Tool and equipment firm HSS said trading slowed considerably over the past 12 weeks as the company was knocked by weak market conditions.

HSS Hire Group shares dropped in early trading on Thursday as a result.

It came as the London-listed company revealed a dip in profits for the first half of 2023, while sales grew by 6.3%.

However, the group also told shareholders that “the weak macro environment has caused trading in the first 12 weeks of H2 to slow considerably to 2%.”

HSS said its services operation saw double-digit growth but its rental operation saw a “softness” in demand.

It said this was partly caused by seasonal weakness in the demand for certain products.

Bosses at the firm said they have responded quickly to this with action to reduce the group’s costs. These moves will bring around £6 million of benefits for the second half of 2023.

In the first half of the year, HSS recorded an adjusted pre-tax profit of £5.9 million, down from £8.4 million a year earlier.

Steve Ashmore, chief executive officer of the company, said: “We have made great strides delivering our strategy in the first half of 2023 as our marketplace proposition continues to develop for our customers and suppliers.

“The macro environment has become more challenging from July; we have experienced significant volatility of demand in our rental segment over the last few weeks which has widened the range of possible performance outcomes for the balance of the year.

“However, this will be temporary, and we therefore plan to leverage our robust balance sheet to sustain investment in the business, implementing our strategy to ensure that HSS can take full advantage of the market when it recovers.”