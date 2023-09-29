TGI Fridays owner delays restaurant openings in cost-cutting drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TGI Fridays owner delays restaurant openings in cost-cutting drive

By Press Association
The owner of restaurant chain TGI Fridays has revealed a drop in earnings as it delays new restaurant openings to 2025 (Alamy/PA)
The owner of restaurant chain TGI Fridays has revealed a drop in earnings as it delays new restaurant openings to 2025 in a bid to save more money.

But Hostmore said it was already benefiting from inflation of food, drink, and utility costs beginning to ease.

The group said it had committed to not opening any new restaurants until at least 2025, which will result in savings of around £15 million.

It comes after it shut a loss-making TGI Fridays site, which rebranded to “Fridays” before returning to the TGI Fridays name earlier this year, at Manchester Piccadilly.

Hostmore added that it was weighing up opportunities to shed other restaurants that are losing it money and taking steps to improve the performance of 20 struggling sites.

The business said it was expecting to have made £5.8 million in cost savings across the financial year, higher than its £4 million target.

In May, it revealed that a small number of head office and supply chain workers would be affected by the cost-saving initiatives.

Hostmore reported a drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to £6.6 million over the half-year to July, more than half the £17.8 million reported the same time last year.

It also saw adjusted like-for-like revenues dip by about 2%, but said people were spending more on average per visit and that sales of cocktails jumped over the period.

Warmer weather in June resulted in fewer visitors to its restaurants due to it having limited outdoor space and because families, which is its core demographic, were spending time outdoors and entertaining at home, the company said.

Fridays restaurant in Edinburgh
The casual dining sector has also been impacted by the rising cost of living, with some people having fewer meals out in efforts to cut back spending.

Hostmore said that it upped the prices of its food and drink during the period which helped offset inflationary pressures.

But cost inflation has begun to stabilise and the group said its financial outlook was significantly stronger.

Julie McEwan, Hostmore’s chief executive, said: “The initiatives taken in the first half of 2023 have built a leaner and more focused organisation.

“Notwithstanding the challenges facing the sector, the early success of our turnaround programme enables us to look to the future with confidence.”

Shares in Hostmore were up by more than 2% on Friday morning.