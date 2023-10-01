Tesco to reveal sales performance as cost of living still in focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesco to reveal sales performance as cost of living still in focus

By Press Association
Tesco Extra store (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco Extra store (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tesco’s pricing and efforts to stop customers switching to discount rivals will be in the spotlight again as the supermarket giant updates shareholders next week.

The UK’s largest grocery chain has appeared resilient and seen volumes continue to grow over the past year despite pressure from the cost-of-living crisis.

However, intense competition in the industry means the group is coming under continued pressure to preserve profitability as some higher costs persist.

The firm will shed light on its financial performance over the six months to August in an update on Wednesday.

Shares in Tesco are up by a fifth so far this year despite the difficult backdrop for the grocery industry.

The positive trajectory has come despite German discount rivals Aldi and Lidl snapping up new customers, with figures from Kantar showing that Tesco had grown its market share to 27.3% in September from 26.9%, despite challenging conditions.

Tesco has invested heavily in its pricing to retain and grow its customer base, as well as continued commitment to its Aldi Price Match campaign.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Tesco’s razor-sharp focus on keeping prices down is helping it fend off rival discounters, which should bode well for its half-year numbers.

“The retailer’s huge scale is helping to power its value offering and the deep-rooted nature of its supplier relationships is ensuring it can stay super-competitive.

“Expanding the Aldi price match promotion has also been paying off, enabling Tesco to retain shoppers’ loyalty and discourage them from going elsewhere and investors will want to see this trend continuing.”

Over the first quarter of its financial year, Tesco reported like-for-like sales growth of 8.2% against a year earlier, with a 9% increase in the UK.

Investors will be keen to see that this growth has continued despite a slowdown in inflation across the sector.

They will also have an eye on profitability. In April, chief executive Ken Murphy offered a forecast of broadly flat adjusted operating profit from its retail business of £2.5 billion for the current full year.

Some analysts have suggested it could be marginally higher and shareholders will be keen for more guidance about the profit outlook as a result.