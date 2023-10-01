Businesses cut costs as they open offices away from city centres – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Businesses cut costs as they open offices away from city centres – research

By Press Association
Office giant IWG has reported a continued shift towards hybrid working, with many firms moving from city centres (IWG/PA)
Office giant IWG has reported a continued shift towards hybrid working, with many firms moving from city centres (IWG/PA)

Almost three-quarters of businesses say they have cut the cost of their offices amid the continued shift towards hybrid working, according to new research.

More than half of businesses have office or co-working space outside city centres, the research conducted by office and real estate firm IWG has found.

Mark Dixon, chief executive officer of the Regus operator, said the days of expecting workers to make an “unproductive and expensive commute” are “long gone”.

The latest data from more than 500 business bosses across the UK found that 82% of companies have reconfigured their office footprints to better suit hybrid working.

The majority of changes to workspaces have been designed to allow staff to work in offices and co-working locations closer to where they live, according to the survey.

It also found 54% of businesses have office or co-working space outside city centres while 38% have opted for secondary locations in the heart of commuter towns.

As a result, 73% said they reduced the cost of their office footprint.

Companies also suggested they are benefiting financially from their employees having shorter commutes, with 36% saying they were paying less in expenses for staff travel.

Mr Dixon said: “It’s clear that the old ways of working, with a daily unproductive and expensive commute, are long gone.

“Businesses are realising that not only does hybrid working make sense for their bottom lines, it also benefits their workforces.

“It’s encouraging to see that businesses are translating their hybrid working savings into real benefits for employees.

“Not only does this help in the immediate term, with improved productivity and wellbeing, but it will also help them retain and recruit the best talent.”