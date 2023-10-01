Chase crypto ban unlikely to be copied by UK rival banks, lawyer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chase crypto ban unlikely to be copied by UK rival banks, lawyer says

By Press Association
British banks could face criticism if they follow in the footsteps of JP Morgan’s Chase which moved to block cryptocurrency payments for its UK customers (Alamy/PA)
British banks could face criticism if they follow in the footsteps of JP Morgan’s Chase, which moved to block cryptocurrency payments for its UK customers, a banking lawyer has said.

The outright ban by consumer bank Chase was a “brave call” unlikely to be echoed by high street banks, William Garner, the head of financial services and funds at law firm Charles Russell Speechlys, said.

The move, which will see the bank decline all payments it thinks are related to crypto assets, such as bitcoin, from October 16, marks a step-up from other banks, which currently only restrict crypto-related transactions.

Chase said it made the decision after seeing an increase in the number of crypto scams targeting UK consumers.

Mr Garner told the PA news agency: “In regulatory terms, my question is, should it really be up to a bank to determine what its customers can or cannot do, or invest in?

“There is a bit of a hurdle to cross if you give a bank the power to decide what its customers can and cannot spend their own money on.”

He said all financial services firms are obliged to act in the best interest of their customers – but suggested a “cynic might say” blocking certain payments is designed to protect banks themselves more than their customers.

The lawyer also pointed out that a blanket ban makes no distinction between people buying or using crypto through a regulated business versus an unregulated business.

Chase bans crypto payments in UK
UK customers of Chase will no longer be able to make a cryptocurrency transaction next month (Alamy/PA)

Meanwhile, some of the UK’s biggest banks and building societies say they limit cryptocurrency spending in order to protect customers from scams.

Lloyds Bank, HSBC and Nationwide are among the high street lenders which do not allow customers to buy crypto using their credit card.

Others limit the amount people can spend using their debit card or via mobile banking and in branches, with the intention of still giving consumers some freedom to spend and invest.

Nationwide has a daily limit on debt card payments to crypto assets of £5,000 a day, while Santander has a limit of £1,000 per payment to a crypto exchange.

Both banks are keeping the limits under review.

HSBC has a £10,000-a-month cap and customers can still receive payments from crypto exchanges into their accounts.

Mr Garner said it is unlikely high street banks will follow in Chase’s footsteps because it could be a difficult regulatory decision to justify.

“If it remains that it is simply UK banks doing this, it is not going to look good internationally,” he added.