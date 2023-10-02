Body scanning firm Thruvision to miss guidance after failed US customs order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Body scanning firm Thruvision to miss guidance after failed US customs order

By Press Association
Thruvision has warned over revenue guidance after not receiving an expected US border and customs order (Thruvision/PA)
Body scan security firm Thruvision is set to miss sales guidance after US government budget challenges meant it did not receive an expected order from US border forces.

Shares in the company, which is listed on London’s junior Aim index, dropped as much as 20% at the start of trading as a result.

Thruvision said it will see a “material impact” to its financial performance over the second half of the year, and full-year results as a whole, after it was not awarded an order from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Colin Evans, chief executive of the company, which makes walk-through security technology, said it was “frustrating” not to receive the order “because of US federal budgetary challenges”.

He added: “CBP continues to operate a significant fleet of our units very successfully across many ports of entry into the US and we continue to support these deployments.

“We fully expect further significant CBP orders when clearer priorities for border control investment are established by the US Government.

“Despite this single disappointment, we are seeing increasing traction internationally and we secured six new customers in the first half across our markets.”

It came as the company revealed that revenue grew by around 27% to approximately £3.5 million for the half-year to September 30.

Thruvision, which has offices near Oxford and in Washington DC, added that it has a backlog of £1 million of orders which are due to be delivered early in the third quarter.

It said its customs operation saw a 16% rise in revenues as it benefited from a new Asian customer.

Mr Evans said: “We expect, therefore, that the second half will demonstrate good revenue growth over the first and will be based on a more diversified range of customers.”