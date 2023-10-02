John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down

By Press Association
John Lewis Partnership chairwoman Dame Sharon White will stand down when she completes her term in February 2025 (John Lewis/PA)
John Lewis Partnership chairwoman Dame Sharon White will stand down when she completes her term in February 2025 (John Lewis/PA)

Dame Sharon White is set to step down as the boss of the John Lewis Partnership (JLP) at the end of her current five-year term, making her the shortest-serving chair in its 100-year history.

The former Ofcom chief joined the employee-owned business at the start of 2020 and has since led a major overhaul which has included a raft of store closures and a shift in new business areas such as rental accommodation.

Dame Sharon will stand down as chair of the partnership, which runs the historic department store chain and supermarket chain Waitrose, when she completes her term in February 2025.

JLP said she asked the partnership board to initiate the process to appoint a successor.

Dame Sharon said: “Having led the partnership through the pandemic and the worst of the cost-of-living crisis, it is important that there is now a smooth and orderly succession process and handover.

“The partnership is making progress in its modernisation and transformation with improving results.

John Lewis – How We Shop, Live and Look report
The John Lewis Partnership suffered a £59 million loss over its past half-year (John Walton/PA)

“There is a long road ahead and I am committed to handing on the strongest possible partnership to my successor.”

Dame Sharon was the first woman to lead the company but faced significant scrutiny, particularly after reports earlier this year that she could be looking to introduce an external investor for the first time and potentially stop the business being entirely employee-owned.

The announcement also comes weeks after the retail group posted a £59 million loss for the six months to July and said the five-year transformation plan launched by the retail group in 2020 will take two years longer than planned.

The retail group posted a £234 million loss in the last financial year, forcing it to scrap its annual bonus for staff.

Rita Clifton, deputy chairwoman and chairwoman of the group’s nominations committee, will oversee the appointment of its next boss.

Earlier on Monday, the department store chain said predictions of the death of the high street have been “overstated”.

Writing in the retailer’s annual How We Shop, Live and Look report, John Lewis commercial director Kathleen Mitchell said: “People want to come back to shops, especially on Saturdays.

“Evening shopping has been replaced by weekend shopping. Customers are eating, drinking, spending time in our shops and enjoying all that our stores have to offer – customer numbers are up 8% on last year.

“As many families have discovered, it can be quite a good value day out, with a little self-restraint.

“A general election and – we hope – an easing of the cost-of-living crisis are likely to dominate the headlines, but on the high street we expect to see our stores become even more compelling destinations.”