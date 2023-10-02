FCA hits firm with £6.5m fine after series of financial crime failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

FCA hits firm with £6.5m fine after series of financial crime failures

By Press Association
ADM Investor Services International has been fined by the FCA (Aaron Chown/PA)
ADM Investor Services International has been fined by the FCA (Aaron Chown/PA)

An investment company that failed to do proper checks on its customers despite being given two years to get its house in order has been fined £6.5 million by the City watchdog.

The Financial Conduct Authority said that despite warning ADM Investor Services International in 2014 that its systems were not up to scratch, the company had not made sufficient improvements by 2016.

ADM Investor Services is a subsidiary of an American company. It had more than 2,000 business and personal customers including asset managers and wealthy people who used it to trade grains, energy, currency and other commodities.

The FCA said its 2014 review found concerns about ADM’s anti-money laundering systems, and it warned the company to improve.

Money stock
The company’s checks were not sufficient, the FCA said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The FCA said an internal review had also warned in early 2014 that the company’s policies for complying with the law had not been updated in a formal way for six years.

Taken together these things should have spurred the company to make changes, but “during a 2016 firm visit, the FCA found significant failings remained”, the watchdog said.

The FCA said the company’s anti-money laundering policy document had been revised in 2012 and 2013, but was identical to the 2003 version despite the law changing in that time.

One section of the document referred to the Money Laundering Regulations 1993 and Money Laundering Regulations 2001. But these regulations had been replaced in 2004 and again in 2007, the FCA said.

“This meant the policy referred to regulations which were around 12 years out-of-date and had since been replaced twice. This was important,” the regulator said.

The document said that a client’s corporate structure could awaken suspicions of money laundering, but did not mention that the country where they operate could increase risks.

ADM had a “jurisdiction red list,” which said that the company “should not be soliciting client(s)” from the countries on the list. But in 2016 the FCA found that there were 37 open accounts with clients linked to countries on that list.

The FCA said ADM’s internal auditors had repeatedly, in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2015, warned of inadequacies.

After one of these warnings, in 2014, “the firm replied that it had engaged external compliance consultants to undertake a ‘thorough review’ of the policies and procedures by the end of June 2014. This did not occur”.

After assessing how much it should fine ADM, the FCA decided to take 15% of its relevant revenue. But this fine, £16.8 million, was considered disproportionately high and was halved.

ADM agreed to pay the fine at an early case so got another discount, bringing the total to £6.5 million, the regulator said.

Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said: “All financial firms need to have effective anti-money laundering checks in place.

“ADM Investor Services’ failures put it at risk of being used to facilitate financial crime.

“These failings continued even after the firm had received clear warnings on the need to improve its systems.”

ADM said: “While no actual harm was identified, ADMISI recognises that the systems in place to mitigate those risks during this period fell short of the expected standards.

“On identification of the situation, we acted swiftly to make the changes necessary and ensure appropriate policy and procedural updates.

“ADMISI is pleased that the issue has been resolved and is confident in the actions put in place to meet all regulatory requirements.”