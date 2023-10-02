Lithia sweetens deal to buy Pendragons UK dealership business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Lithia sweetens deal to buy Pendragons UK dealership business

By Press Association
Stratstone Cadillac dealership, owned by Pendragon, near Newcastle (Peter Byrne/PA)
Stratstone Cadillac dealership, owned by Pendragon, near Newcastle (Peter Byrne/PA)

US firm Lithia has hiked its offer to buy rival Pendragon’s UK motor and leasing business.

It comes amid a three-way bidding battle also involving US car retail giant AutoNation and Sweden’s Hedin, which already owns a 28% stake in Pendragon.

Last month, Pendragon said it had agreed a deal worth around £280 million, or 27.4p per share, to sell the UK dealership operation to Lithia.

However, last week AutoNation put in an unsolicited takeover proposal worth around £447 million or 32p a share in cash to buy the whole company.

Hedin, which owns a 28% stake, then launched a joint unsolicited bid with Penske, which owns Britain’s bigger motor dealer, Sytner.

Pendragon rejected an initial 28p per share approach from the pair but then received a further proposed bid worth 32p per share and said it would consider the sweetened offer.

On Monday, Lithia said it had now sweetened its approach for the UK operation to 35.4p, in a move worth £397 million.

The deal would also see Pendragon roll out its dealer management software arm, called Pinewood, to Lithia’s UK sites and to enter the North American market.

The firm would remain listed on the London Stock Exchange and change its name to Pinewood Technologies.

Attempts by AutoNation and Hedin for a full takeover have been hampered by a need for 75% approval from shareholders.

However, the Lithia deal only needs majority approval in order to progress.

Bryan DeBoer, Lithia president and chief executive officer, said: “We have a pathway to reach completion quickly, proven experience in successfully integrating businesses and great growth opportunities for the Pendragon employees.

“We are very excited about the strength of our strategic partnership and expanding the Pinewood business not just in the UK but around the world.”