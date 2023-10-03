Greggs sales jump as cost increases ease back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greggs sales jump as cost increases ease back

By Press Association
Greggs has reported higher sales for the quarter to September (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Greggs has revealed its sales jumped by over a fifth in the latest quarter as it also reported cost inflation “has eased” across the business.

The high street bakery chain told shareholders that total sales increased by 20.8% for the 13 weeks to September 30, compared with the same period last year.

It said it has been supported by its value-focused offer “at a time when customers are looking to make their money go further”.

The group said this came after like-for-like growth of 14.2% for the quarter across its company-managed shops, as it also benefited from its continued expansion.

Greggs
Greggs has said it will see up to 145 net openings by the end of the year (Greggs/PA)

Greggs said it has seen 82 net store openings so far this year, taking it to 2,410 outlets by the end of September.

It added that it expects between 135 and 145 net openings for the whole of 2023.

It comes as the Newcastle-based business continues to expand its proposition in an effort to draw in more customers.

Greggs said it has invested to grow its evening operation, with sales after 4pm now accounting for 8.8% of trade.

It has also significantly grown customer activity through its app and its partnership with Uber Eats.

The group has also continued to introduce new food and drink products to sell alongside its traditional sausage rolls and bakes, with a “veg bhaji flatbread and cheese and honey mustard toastie” among new vegetarian products in its autumn menu.

The London-listed firm said it was on track to hit its financial guidance for the year as it reported that “the rate of cost inflation has eased” compared with a year earlier.

Roisin Currie, Greggs
Roisin Currie is chief executive of Greggs (Greggs/PA)

Roisin Currie, chief executive of Greggs, told the PA news agency that there is still inflation in the group’s supply chain and it will continue to review its pricing.

However, she stressed that its current value position has helped to boost the chain’s performance and drive “significant” volume growth.

“When you think about the current pressure on disposable income, people are thinking about how to get the best value,” she told PA.

“When someone is driving around thinking about where to pick up breakfast, we think people are coming to us because they are aware of the value on offer.

“It is £2.70 for a roll at breakfast and a hot drink, we have a similar deal at lunchtime and think these types of offers help people choose to come to Greggs when there is pressure on their finances.”