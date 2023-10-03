Current account switchers could receive cash windfall in run-up to Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Current account switchers could receive cash windfall in run-up to Christmas

By Press Association
People looking to switch current account may also be able to get their hands on a cash windfall in time for Christmas (Peter Byrne/PA)
People looking to switch current account may also be able to get their hands on a cash windfall in time for Christmas.

Several current account providers have launched free cash offers to entice new business, but not all of them may not be around for long, financial information website Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said.

Nationwide Building Society recently launched a £200 free cash offer, Lloyds Bank has launched a £175 free cash deal and TSB has a £150 offer.

Free cash offers often come and go, with NatWest recently withdrawing a £200 cashback deal.

However, first direct continues to offer a £175 cashback deal, which was launched over a year ago, Moneyfacts said.

Switching offers will depend on certain terms and conditions being met, which are set by individual providers.

Starling Bank also recently announced an offer of 3.25% AER (annual equivalent rate) credit interest, on balances up to £5,000.

Several providers offer cashback perks on spending, such as Chase, Halifax, Lloyds Bank, Santander, the Co-operative Bank and Virgin Money.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Current account providers have launched some enticing perks for customers looking for a new bank account, with some free cash of up to £200 on offer up-front.

“Consumers who switch using the Current Account Switch Service (Cass) have a variety of free cash perks to choose from, but there are alternative accounts offering some attractive benefits elsewhere, such as cashback on spending, high credit interest or a competitive overdraft tariff.

“The right current account does depend on someone’s individual circumstances, so it’s important consumers are not swayed by free cash alone, albeit tempting in the run-up to the festive season.”

Ms Springall added: “Those looking to maximise the interest and cashback they earn could look towards Santander, which does not currently offer a switching cash perk, but customers who put £1,500 per month into their Edge Up current account can earn 3.50% AER interest on balances up to £25,000.

“The account also provides some enticing perks, such as cashback on selected spending and bills, but it is worth noting they will need to pay a £5 per month fee.”

Ms Springall said the past few weeks have been a popular time for current account providers to enhance their offers, as customers may be looking at ways to maximise their budget in preparation for the festive season.

She said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues and a free cash boost could make a big difference, but it’s vital customers pick the right current account that suits their everyday needs.

“Customers could consider opening more than one account to suit different needs too, they just need to make sure they meet any eligibility criteria to earn any perks.”