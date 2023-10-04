Prime London housing market more robust than mainstream equivalents – Savills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prime London housing market more robust than mainstream equivalents – Savills

By Press Association
The prime property market in London appears to be holding up in the face of rising interest rates, according to Savills (Yui Mok/PA)
The prime property market in London appears to be holding up in the face of rising interest rates, according to Savills (Yui Mok/PA)

The prime property market in London appears to be holding up relatively strongly in the face of rising interest rates, according to an index.

House prices in prime central London in the third quarter of 2023 were typically 1.2% lower than a year earlier, estate agent Savills reported.

Property values across London’s prime property market generally were down by 2.1% annually in the third quarter of this year.

Savills’ definition of prime properties is those in the top 5% to 10% by value in any given market.

Earlier this week, another index, from Nationwide Building Society, indicated that across the UK housing market generally, prices remained 5.3% lower than a year earlier in September. This was the same as the annual percentage drop that Nationwide had recorded in August.

Mortgage rates have jumped in recent months amid rises in the Bank of England base rate, although for some affluent buyers who are not reliant on borrowing to fund a house purchase, this may be less of an issue.

Frances McDonald, director, Savills residential research said: “Mortgage borrowing is largely discretionary in the prime central London markets, and so we saw an uptick in borrowing when interest rates were at historic lows during the pandemic.

“Now these markets are benefitting from affluent buyers’ ability to transact with cash or low loan-to-value ratios as rates have risen.

“But not all prime markets are underpinned to the same extent by reserves of cash and equity.

“Prime family house markets of south-west and west London, in particular, are typically more highly leveraged and deals here are becoming increasingly price sensitive.”

Meanwhile, estate agent Hamptons reported that, across all property types and values, the average home sold in England and Wales in September achieved 99.1% of its final asking price, up from 98.5% in August. This meant that sellers achieved closer to their asking price than in any month since October last year.

Hamptons’ data is taken from hundreds of branches which form part of its parent company – the Connells Group.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “With some sellers still holding out for last year’s prices, it’s the number of homes changing hands rather than their price that’s bearing the brunt of the slowdown.

“Stock levels look to have peaked, having surged late last year on the back of the rising time it took to sell. But with fewer homes coming onto the market, buyers are facing less choice than they were a couple of months ago, which in turn is putting a floor under prices.”