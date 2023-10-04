Former Co-op Bank boss accused of £196k fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Co-op Bank boss accused of £196k fraud

By Press Association
Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers arrives at Manchester Magistrates’ Court where he is accused of fraud by abusing his position (
Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers has appeared in court accused of a £196,000 fraud by abusing his position.

Flowers, 73, made his first court appearance after two earlier hearings were aborted when his lawyers told the court he had recently suffered a stroke and could not attend.

The defendant came into the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court walking slowly with the aid of a wheeled Zimmer frame.

Flowers, a former Methodist minister, Labour councillor in both Rochdale and Bradford and chairman of Co-op Bank between 2010 and 2013, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth, during the brief 10-minute hearing on Wednesday.

David Philpott, defending, told the court Flowers would not be entering a plea at today’s hearing.

Rafih Khan, prosecuting, told the court Flowers is accused of fraud by abusing his position and the total amount of the alleged fraud is £196,762.38p.

District Judge Joanne Hirst told the defendant the case could not be dealt with at a magistrates’ court and would have to be heard at the crown court.

Judge Hirst said: “I cannot deal with this matter. If you are convicted of this matter it will carry a longer custodial sentence than I can impose.”

The full charge against Flowers from the court record, reads: “Between 28/6/16 and 28/10/17 at Salford committed fraud in that while occupying a position, namely Enduring Power of Attorney, in which you were expected to safeguard, or not act against the financial interests of Margaret Mary Jarvis, you dishonestly abused that position intending thereby to make a gain, namely staircase, carpets and 11 cheques paid to the defendant, for yourself, contrary to Sections 1 and 4 of the Fraud Act 2006.”

Flowers was granted unconditional bail to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Manchester Crown Court on November 8.