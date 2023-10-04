SSE sees production lower than hoped due to poor weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

SSE sees production lower than hoped due to poor weather

By Press Association
The generation company said output was around 19% lower than had been expected during the period (PA)
The generation company said output was around 19% lower than had been expected during the period (PA)

Electricity giant SSE said output from its renewables divisions has been worse than planned in the six months to the end of September, as the weather proved unfavourable.

The generation company said output was around 19% lower than had been expected during the period, leaving it with a 7% shortfall compared with where it expects to be by the end of the financial year.

SSE said it expects that adjusted earnings per share will hit “at least 30 pence” when it reports results for the six months.

This is “largely reflecting the normal seasonal nature of operations that deliver the majority of annual earnings in the second half of SSE’s financial year”.

The Walney Extension
The Dogger Bank wind farm – the largest of its kind in the sea – is expected to start production shortly (Peter Byrne/PA)

By the year’s end, SSE expects the figure to reach 150p, it added, unchanged on previous guidance.

“This guidance takes into account renewables performance which remains below expectations, with output around 19% behind plan for the six months to September 30, mainly due to adverse weather conditions,” SSE told shareholders on Wednesday.

“This represents around a 7% shortfall relative to the full year’s planned output.”

The business said its gas storage units were going to make a loss in the first half of the year, the warmer months when they are filling up the storage sites.

In the second half of the year, they will start selling gas from the storage sites.

It added: “It also reflects a more stable market environment which is expected to drive a seasonal half-year loss for gas storage, before reverting back to a profit for the full year when gas is withdrawn.”

The Dogger Bank wind farm – the largest offshore wind farm in the world – will start producing its first power “in the coming days”, SSE said.