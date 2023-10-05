Former Carillion boss banned from UK boards for eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Former Carillion boss banned from UK boards for eight years

By Press Association
Mr Howson was criticised by the Insolvency Service (Nick Ansell/PA)
The former boss of failed outsourcer Carillion has been banned by the Insolvency Service from leading a business for the next eight years.

Richard Howson will not be able to be a director of a UK company after the authority said he ought to have known that the way some contracts were reported “concealed the reality of the deterioration”.

The former chief executive “ought” also to have known of the “false accounting, of the profit overstatement and of the net debt understatement and of the concealment from the auditors” around what payments Carillion was obliged to make to Wipro, a consultancy.

He also signed off on a £54.4 million dividend, which was paid in June 2017, but “could not be justified by reference to the … financial statements”, the Insolvency Service said.

“Mr Howson ought to have known that the 2016 final dividend payment was not in the interests of Plc, its members or its creditors and was not one that Plc could reasonably afford to make in view of its true financial performance.”

Carillion issued a profit warning just a month after the dividend was paid out to shareholders. Less than a year later, the firm – which employed around 12,000 people – collapsed.

Mr Howson is not the first to be suspended. This summer former finance boss Zafar Khan was banned from being a director for 11 years.

An Insolvency Service spokesperson said: “The Insolvency Service, acting on behalf of the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, has accepted a disqualification undertaking from Richard Howson for eight years for his conduct as a director of Carillion Plc.

“This follows the disqualification undertakings the Insolvency Service accepted from Zafar Khan on June 29 and from Richard Adam on July 13.

“As the litigation against the remaining directors is ongoing, with a trial set to commence the week of October 16, we are unable to comment any further.”