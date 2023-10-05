Metro Bank shares dive as investors anxious over possible fundraise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Metro Bank shares dive as investors anxious over possible fundraise

By Press Association
Metro Bank has about 2.7 million customers (PA)
Shares in high street lender Metro Bank plunged to new lows as it revealed it is mulling over fundraising or selling off assets in a bid to shore up cash.

The bank is reportedly looking to raise around £600 million in capital to help it refinance debts.

It said it was looking at a range of options including a combination of equity and debt, as well as possible asset sales.

But it stressed that “no decision has been made on whether to proceed with any of these options”.

The bank added that it has reported underlying profitability for the past three quarters, and told investors it “continues to be well positioned for future growth”.

It is due to refinance around £350 million of debt by October 2025.

The firm’s share price tumbled by around 30% during the day on Thursday, hitting lows of around 34p per share.

It came amid reports it is in talks with investors to raise around £250 million in equity funding and £350 million in debt.

A possible £100 million share sale is also said to be among plans being mooted.

Metro Bank’s chairman Robert Sharpe met with City regulators on Thursday. But the bank said it was a long-standing and pre-arranged meeting, and chief executive Daniel Frumkin was not present.

Metro Bank earlier this year said it had worked on “fixing issues of the past while positioning itself for the future” as it revealed it had made a profit over the first half of the year.

The high-street chain, which has 76 branches known as “stores”, cheered completing a turnaround plan at the end of 2022 after cutting costs and winning new customers.

It is one of the UK’s top 10 banks with around 2.7 million customers, after being the first new lender to launch high street branches in 2010 in more than 100 years.

Gary Greenwood, an equity research analyst for Shore Capital Markets, suggested that the business could struggle to find backers for a potential fundraise.

He said: “Metro Bank has been struggling for a number of years to establish itself as a profitable and self-sustaining bank.

“Supporting a further capital raise for this struggling bank would be akin to throwing good money after bad, in our view, as it has already had enough time and opportunity to sort itself out and has been unable to do so.”

Metro Bank stock
Metro Bank has 76 branches, which it calls ‘stores’, across the UK (Nick Ansell/PA)

The bank has over-costed in recent years having put money into opening expensive branches, Mr Greenwood suggested.

He also flagged that it is narrowly operating within its minimum capital requirements, which could have helped prompt a possible fundraising drive.

Metro Bank has plans to expand its store network in the North of England and wants to open 11 more branches by the end of 2025.

Chief executive Daniel Frumkin said that “whilst competitors continue to shrink their branch numbers and reduce hours, we are continuing to see the benefits of being rooted in the communities we serve”.

In 2019, customers formed substantial queues outside some of its branches after rumours circulated on social media questioning its financial stability.

It was forced to dispel the rumours and proceeded to raise more than £350 million from a fundraising call to strengthen its balance sheet.

The firm was fined nearly £5.4 million in 2021 by the PRA over failures related to reporting its capital position and governance and controls.

Last month, it suffered another setback when the PRA said it would not be giving long-awaited approval for it to use internal ratings-based models for residential mortgages this year.