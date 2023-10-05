Co-op and Ben and Jerry’s among winners at farmer-led Fairtrade awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-op and Ben and Jerry’s among winners at farmer-led Fairtrade awards

By Press Association
The Co-op won the award for climate leader (Yui Mok/PA)
Ben and Jerry’s, Green and Black’s and the Co-op are among the winners of the inaugural Fairtrade Global Awards led by farmers and workers in low income countries.

The three brands were recognised for their commitment to supporting social justice through trade as well as ethical and sustainable practices.

The awards, which were announced at the Fairtrade Business Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday evening, came as an opportunity for those working across supply chains to recognise global businesses who are creating an impact through their supplier relationships.

The awards focused on existing commitments by businesses, strong two-way relationships with producer groups and a willingness to test new approaches in collaboration with Fairtrade.

The Co-op won the award for climate leader, Green and Black’s won in the Latin America and Caribbean category, and Ben and Jerry’s was named Fairtrade Partner of the Year.

Kerrina Thorogood, partnerships director at the Fairtrade Foundation, said: “Congratulations to all the winners, especially the three UK Fairtrade partners.

“The 2023 Fairtrade Global Awards winners have exemplified the spirit of Fairtrade by demonstrating a commitment to fairness, sustainability, and positive impact in the lives of farmers and workers in low-income countries.

“Their contributions serve as an inspiration to all who believe in creating a more equitable global trade system.”

Cheryl Pinto, global head of values-led sourcing at Ben and Jerry’s, said that fair trade, as well as striving for social and economic justice, is “baked into our ethos of how we do business”.

“With the global challenges we face, it is critical that across sectors, we become more transparent, resilient and fair in terms of valuing and honouring the essential contributions of farmers and farmworkers along with all other supply chain actors,” she added.

Sandra Uwera, Fairtrade International global CEO, said: “Businesses have the potential to be remarkable agents of positive change.

“At Fairtrade International, we’ve seen countless examples of companies going the extra mile to make a sustainable impact.

“Let us use their stories as a source of inspiration, a testament to what’s possible, and a call to action for others to follow suit in the pursuit of a more sustainable world.”

Assata Doumbia, president of ECAM Meaui, an Ivorian cocoa farmer cooperative and member of the judging panel for the Fairtrade Awards, said: “The Fairtrade Global Awards provide a platform to acknowledge those who are actively reshaping our global trade landscape.

“It’s truly inspiring to see how these nominees have harnessed the principles of fairness and sustainability to make a tangible difference in the lives of farmers and workers.”