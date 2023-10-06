Wetherspoons jumps back to profit on back of bumper food sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wetherspoons jumps back to profit on back of bumper food sales

By Press Association
Wetherspoons revealed a jump in sales and return to profits (Victoria Jones/PA)
Pub giant JD Wetherspoon has swung back to a significant profit as higher food sales helped its post-pandemic sales recovery continue.

Analysts said on Friday that the chain will “benefit from trading down” by customers squeezed by the rising cost of living.

The company, which runs 826 pubs across the UK, saw total sales rise by 10.6% to £1.92 billion for the year to July 30.

Wetherspoons said like-for-like sales grew by 12.7% year-on-year, as it benefitted from a significant rise in food sales, which increased by 17.7%.

Tim Martin announces Wetherspoon results
Founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon, Tim Martin (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meanwhile, bar sales increased by 9%, its hotel business witnessed an 11.8% rise and there was a 26.4% increase in sales through slot and fruit machines.

Bosses at the business said sales growth has continued in recent weeks, with like-for-like sales increasing by 9.9% over the nine weeks to October 1.

Tim Martin, chairman of JD Wetherspoon, said: “Wetherspoon continues to perform well.

“The company currently anticipates a reasonable outcome for the financial year, subject to our future sales performance.”

During the year, Wetherspoon slightly trimmed its pub estate, as it sold, closed or terminated the leases of 31 pubs.

It said there was a £7 million cash boost after fees as a result. Wetherspoons also opened three pubs.

Mr Martin also told the PA news agency that its focus on “the basics” and competitive pricing have driven its improved performance.

He said: “Wetherspoons is a resilient business. It has been around for 44 years and our staff have been working here for an average of 14 years.

“The business has been through nearly everything and remains strong.

“Working to remain very competitive in price has been very important over the past year because it has been difficult for everyone financially.

“We have focused on the basics – things like real ale and coffee – while making sure the pricing is right. That’s what has worked.”

James Wheatcroft, equity analyst at Jefferies, said: “Momentum continues into the current year.

“We argue that Wetherspoons’ low relative price positioning and well-located and well-invested premises will gain market share and benefit from trading down.”

Roberta Ciaccia at Investec added that the latest figures were “strong and broadly in line with market expectations”.