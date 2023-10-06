NS&I withdraws ‘best buy’ bonds paying 6.2% interest from general sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NS&I withdraws ‘best buy’ bonds paying 6.2% interest from general sale

By Press Association
Close to a quarter of a million savers invested in NS&I’s one-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds and one-year Guaranteed Income Bonds which are now no longer on sale (Gareth Fuller/PA)
NS&I has withdrawn one-year bonds paying 6.2% interest from sale, after nearly a quarter of a million savers snapped them up in just over five weeks.

Launched on August 30, NS&I’s Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds pay 6.2% AER (annual equivalent rate), fixed for a year.

The bonds have been sitting at the top of “best buy” tables, but NS&I said that, as of Friday, the bonds are no longer on general sale.

Postal applications received for a reasonable period will be honoured, it added.

Since going on sale, more than 225,000 customers have benefited from the highest-ever interest rate offered for the products since launch in 2008.

With more than 24 million customers, NS&I is backed by the Treasury, so there is a 100% guarantee on all money invested.

In withdrawing the bonds from general sale, NS&I said it remains on track to meet its net financing target for 2023-24.

NS&I chief executive Dax Harkins said: “This summer’s new one-year fixed-rate bonds have been a great success.

“I am pleased we were able to keep them on sale for over five weeks, enabling more than 225,000 savers to benefit from the highest interest rates we have ever offered on these products.”

Both bonds were previously at the top of financial information website Moneyfactscompare.co.uk’s table of “best buys” for short-term fixed-rate bonds.

On maturity, existing Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds customers will have the choice to withdraw their cash or reinvest for another term of the same length.

Alternatively, they can reinvest into any of the other terms and issues of Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds on offer to existing customers (one, two, three and five-year terms for both products), regardless of which Guaranteed Growth Bond or Guaranteed Income Bond they currently hold.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown said: “Combine a market-beating rate and Government backing with the NS&I brand and it’s hardly a surprise that these products flew off the shelves.

“NS&I has to keep within the boundaries of its financing target and its £3 billion wriggle room so it was clear that these products were going to sell out quickly.

“Savers are still benefiting from easy access rates over 5% and should look way beyond the high street to make more of their money.”

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst, interactive investor, said: “The move could be seen as an indication that the clock is ticking for savers to cash in on high interest rates.”

He said the prevailing economic sentiment is that interest rates are close to their peak, adding: “If this is the case, the best deals will not be around long.”