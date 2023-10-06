De La Rue lifts profit expectations as currency demand recovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

De La Rue lifts profit expectations as currency demand recovers

By Press Association
British banknote maker De La Rue has bumped up its profit expectations for the first half of the year (Alamy/PA)
British banknote maker De La Rue has bumped up its profit expectations for the first half of the year (Alamy/PA)

British banknote maker De La Rue has bumped up its profit expectations for the first half of the year after it reported seeing signs of recovery in its currency business.

The Basingstoke-based firm said it now expects adjusted operating profit to be “marginally ahead of previous guidance” given in June.

Shares in the company, which prints banknotes for the Bank of England and other central banks across the globe, moved higher after the update.

De La Rue posted a pre-tax loss during the year to March having repeatedly issued profit warnings to shareholders.

Cash payments
De La Rue, which prints banknotes for the Bank of England and other central banks, lifted its half-year profit expectations (Peter Byrne/PA)

Earlier this year, it revealed that demand for banknotes had slumped to the weakest level for 20 years.

But it reassured investors that demand for currency was picking up as governments have largely run down the stocks built up during the pandemic.

It also said that inflation was providing a boost with goods and services now costing more worldwide.

The firm, which has a separate authentication division which provides software for governments and businesses, previously said it expects to broadly break-even over the first half of the financial year.

But profits are now likely to come in slightly ahead of that and net debt is expected to be improved, the group said on Friday.

It comes as the business has cut costs over the past few years in efforts to strengthen its finances against weaker market conditions.

Its full year expectations remain unchanged at levels “in the low £20 million range” over 2023 to 2024.

Shares in De La Rue were up by about 4.5% following the update.