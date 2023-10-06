EasyJet expected to report profit rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EasyJet expected to report profit rise

By Press Association
EasyJet has seen its shares soar over the past year (David Parry/PA)
EasyJet has seen its shares soar over the past year (David Parry/PA)

If its forecasts are right, easyJet should report a hike in profit as it updates shareholders on its performance during the financial year on Thursday.

Investors, who have cheered the meteoric share price over the last year, will not only look to see if the airline hits its targets for the year, they will also be keen to know what targets it will aim for next year, analysts said.

Looking at the share price it could easily look like easyJet has enjoyed little but smooth sailing over the last 12 months.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren
EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said that Nats had ‘let down customers’ (David Parry/PA)

But the 52% increase in its price hides moments of worry, not least a series of problems over the summer with National Air Traffic Services (Nats).

Dozens of flights were hit by Nats failures in August and September, prompting easyJet boss Johan Lundgren to say Nats had “let down customers”.

“While trends are encouraging, investors can’t rule out disruption from air traffic control constraints due to strike action,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

“The extent of the damage to the bottom line here will be important to understand but shouldn’t be seen as a long-term indicator of the group’s health.

“More important will be how booking momentum’s looking as we head into the new financial year. With cost-of-living pressures still very much alive and kicking, analysts will wonder how much longer the travel sector’s resilience has left to run.”

Many of those pressures have been caused by energy prices, and a slow but steady increase in oil prices in recent months could be why easyJet’s shares have given back about 10% of their value in the last half year, despite rising rapidly earlier.

“That loss of altitude may be due to the resurgence in oil prices, since fuel is a key input cost and higher energy prices could also crimp consumer spending, and comes despite an upbeat third-quarter trading update from chief executive Johan Lundgren back in June,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

He added: “Of just as much interest will be any profit forecast for the 12 months to September 2024, should Mr Lundgren feel able to give one, although he may prefer to wait until the actual full-year results in late November for that.

“The current analysts’ consensus forecast is looking for a further increase in pre-tax profit to £552 million.

“That would still be below 2015’s all-time high of £686 million, which may be why the shares are still well below the peak seen back then.”