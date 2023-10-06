Civil Aviation Authority appoints new boss amid air traffic control chaos review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Civil Aviation Authority appoints new boss amid air traffic control chaos review

By Press Association
Rob Bishton will become chief executive at the Civil Aviation Authority from October 21 (PA)
Rob Bishton will become chief executive at the Civil Aviation Authority from October 21 (PA)

A former pilot has been announced as the new chief executive of the UK’s aviation regulator, as it conducts a review into the August bank holiday air traffic control meltdown.

Rob Bishton will take up the leading role at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) from October 21.

He joined the CAA in 2014 and previously spent time at easyJet as chief pilot and head of aircraft operations.

It comes as the regulator said it will consider “airline and airport costs” in its independent review of the events of the August 28 bank holiday.

There was major disruption to flights across UK airports after air traffic control services suffered a technical glitch.

The combined cost to airlines in providing refunds, re-bookings, hotel rooms and refreshments to affected passengers has been estimated at around £100 million by industry body the International Air Transport Association.

Delayed passengers
There was disruption caused by air traffic control issues across the UK and Ireland in August (PA)

Former CAA chief executive Richard Moriarty stepped down earlier this year after five years in the role.

Mr Bishton said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of chief executive. The Civil Aviation Authority plays a vital role in shaping the future of aviation and aerospace.

“I am committed to working closely with our stakeholders to ensure that the industry remains safe, innovative and competitive.

“It is our commitment to deliver for consumers, who rightly expect the highest standards from our industry.

“Working alongside all of our dedicated people, our fantastic executive team and the board, I look forward to building on the Civil Aviation Authority’s legacy of excellence on both the domestic and global stages.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “It’s vital that the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority has strong leadership to manage and regulate one of the most competitive and innovative aviation sectors in the world, so it’s great to welcome Rob Bishton as the new chief executive officer.

“Rob has been a valuable member of the Civil Aviation Authority since 2014 and has over 30 years of aviation experience.

“It is welcome news to see that work continues to help deliver greater consumer protections, regulate the sector and ensure future innovation is done safely and securely.”