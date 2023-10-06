FTSE finishes week 114 points lower despite two days of rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE finishes week 114 points lower despite two days of rises

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 jumped on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)
London’s FTSE 100 index managed to pull off a second straight day of gains, but a bruising week left it down by more than 100 points as traders went home on Friday.

Led by the insurance sector amid rumours of a takeover bid for Aviva, the index ended the week at 7,494.58, up 43.04 points or 0.6%.

It leaves it 113.5 points short of where the index started the week.

Several rivals are apparently interested in potentially making a bid for the insurance giant, the Times reported.

For a while during the afternoon, it looked like the FTSE might end in the red for the fourth time in a week, but it managed to bounce back from a mid-afternoon slump.

“European stock indices were initially dragged lower by their US counterparts as the country’s economy added nearly twice as many jobs as expected in September, the most in eight months,” said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“They recovered towards the end of the session on short-covering ahead of the weekend, though.

“Next week traders will focus on German industrial production, US inflation and UK GDP.”

By the end of play, the German Dax index had gained 1.1% while France’s Cac 40 was up 0.9%.

In New York both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were trading up 0.7% shortly after European markets closed.

In company news, pub chain Wetherspoon said that higher food sales had returned it to a profit during the year to the end of July.

The business said that sales were up 10.6% to £1.9 billion during the period, with pre-tax profit hitting £42.6 million, up from a loss of £30.4 million a year earlier.

Experts said that the pub chain, which is generally cheaper than many of its rivals, will have benefited from customers looking for a less expensive pint.

Shares had dipped 6% by the end of the day.

Elsewhere De La Rue, which makes banknotes, said that its adjusted operating profit is now expected to be “marginally ahead of guidance” thanks to early signs of a recovery in its currency business.

Shares in the business closed up 1.3%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Aviva, up 20.7p to 409p, Legal & General, up 6.7p to 217.1p, B&M European, up 16.8p to 577.4p, Entain, up 22.6p to 927.6p, and Ashtead, up 118p to 4,897p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Rentokil, down 15.8p to 587.4p, Unilever, down 105p to 3,925.5p, CocaCola HBC, down 55p to 2,128p, Vodafone, down 1.3p to 74.8p, and Reckitt, down 92p to 5,728p.