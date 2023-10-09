Croda cuts costs through plant shutdowns as it slashes outlook

Chemicals giant Croda International said it has carried out plant shutdowns and reduced shift patterns but still had to downgrade its profit forecast for the year.

The company said that it expects pre-tax profit to be between £300-320 million, down from a previous £370-400 million forecast.

Croda said that customers were using up products that they had previously bought from the company, rather than stocking up on new items.

That has hit Croda’s sales, it said on Monday, and its performance suffered as a result.

The profit downgrade comes despite a series of measures that the company has taken to protect its profitability.

It has controlled fixed costs more, optimised production and is simplifying its ways of working.

The business employs more than 6,100 people and is headquartered in Goole, East Yorkshire. In the UK, it has sites in Leek, Staffordshire, and outside Warrington, Cheshire.

Croda – whose shares fell by as much as 8% on Monday morning – said its beauty care business saw sales lower than expected in July and August, and that its North American business did not recover from the second quarter.

Sales had improved by September though, and the recovery is expected to continue for the rest of the year.

“Customers have continued to reduce their ingredient inventories in consumer care, crop and industrial end markets, due to a combination of destocking and a weaker demand environment,” the company said.

“This has continued to depress sales volumes and our overall performance for the period was therefore weaker than originally anticipated.”

It added: “Several cost measures have been implemented since June this year to protect profitability.

“Actions include tighter budgetary control of fixed costs and optimising production through plant shutdowns and reduced shift patterns, at the same time as increasing sales activity to meet ongoing customer demand for innovation.

“We are also seeking efficiency savings from simplifying business processes and ways of working. Croda remains well positioned to rebound when the macro environment improves.”