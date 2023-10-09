Odey Asset Management looks to shut down wealth business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Odey Asset Management looks to shut down wealth business

By Press Association
Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey left his hedge fund in June (PA)
Odey Asset Management plans to close down its wealth businesses after its eponymous founder stepped down amid a series of allegations against his behaviour.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it is “aware” of the plan to wind down the wealth management unit and is working to ensure clients are treated fairly.

The Financial Times (FT) reported that the business is shutting in the UK and Guernsey, citing people familiar with the matter.

An FCA spokesperson said: “We are aware of Odey Wealth Management’s intention to wind-down the business. We will work closely with the firm as it winds down, to ensure clients are treated fairly.”

Odey Asset Management declined to comment.

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has described allegations against him as ‘rubbish’ (PA)

Crispen Odey, who the firm is named after, left the hedge fund in June after a series of sexual harassment or misconduct allegations against him were published by the FT and Tortoise Media.

Mr Odey said at the time the allegations – which date from between 1998 and 2021 – were “rubbish”.

The FCA is investigating whether Mr Odey is a “fit and proper person” to work in financial services.

The hedge fund is navigating life without its founder.

In June, it told clients it was “in advanced discussions” to offload some of its activities and staff to other asset managers.

The issues were reportedly impacting the majority of its 4.4 billion US dollars (£3.6 billion) in assets under management.