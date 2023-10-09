FTSE outperforms as European markets slump after Israel attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE outperforms as European markets slump after Israel attack

By Press Association
Waterloo Bridge and the City of London. (Ian West/PA)
Waterloo Bridge and the City of London. (Ian West/PA)

Europe’s biggest financial markets were in the red on Monday following the weekend attack in Israel, although the FTSE 100 outperformed its peers on the continent.

Defence firms, such as BAE Systems, had a strong performance due to the fallout, while the instability in the region also pushed oil prices higher, providing a boost to Shell and BP.

Nevertheless, the index was still lower as it saw these rises offset by tougher sessions for airliners and tourism firms.

London’s top flight moved 0.03%, or 2.37 points, lower to finish at 7,492.21.

Across the Channel, Germany’s Dax index was 0.69% lower for the day and the Cac 40 closed down 0.59%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “European markets have slipped back as the tremors of the weekend events in Israel continue to reverberate through financial markets.

“The big concern remains that the conflict extends beyond.

“A sharp rise in energy prices, along with concerns over an escalation outside the current counterparties of Hamas and Israel, as Israeli forces hit back hard, is keeping investors on edge, although the FTSE 100 has been a notable outlier due to a strong performance in the energy sector as well as defensives.”

The price of oil surged due to the deepened tensions across the Middle East and elevated worries over crude supplies.

A barrel of Brent crude rose by 3.97% to 87.94 US dollars (£72.04) as markets were closing in London.

Meanwhile, the pound was up O.23% at 1.220 US dollars and was 0.16% higher at 1.157 euros at market close in London.

Metro Bank shares plunge
Metro Bank shares were higher but it failed to offset a significant slump in recent weeks (Mike Egerton/PA)

In company news, Metro Bank shares made gains after the ailing challenger bank agreed a rescue deal with shareholders after crunch meetings over the weekend.

Shares climbed by 4.95p to 50.2p after it confirmed the deal, which saw a Colombian billionaire seize a controlling stake in the bank.

However, the banking stock was still around 50% lower for the month due to the concerns over its financial stability.

Chemicals giant Croda International was a notable faller during the session after it had to downgrade its profit forecast for the year despite plant shutdowns and reduced shift patterns to pull down costs.

The company said that it expects pre-tax profit to be between £300-320 million, down from a previous £370-400 million forecast.

Shares in the business, which is based near Goole, East Yorkshire, declined by 351p to 4,444p as a result.

Aviva shares took a slight step back after a flurry of takeover speculation boosted the insurance firm at the end of last week .

Shares had closed over 5% higher on Friday markets blog Betaville and The Times newspaper reported potential international takeover interest.

Aviva shares moved 7.5p back to 401.5p on Monday as investors took stock.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were BAE Systems, up 44.4p to 1,025p, BP, up 14.7p to 520.3p, Shell, up 67.5p to 2,649p, Imperial Brands, up 34p to 1,703p, and Vodafone, up 1.3p to 76.1p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Croda, down 351p to 4,444p, IAG, down 9.6p to 146.75p, Next, down 314p to 6,900p, Spirax-Sarco, down 394p to 9,070p, and Marks & Spencer, down 9.4p to 221p.