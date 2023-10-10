Mirror and Express owner Reach reports fall in revenue after Facebook change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mirror and Express owner Reach reports fall in revenue after Facebook change

By Press Association
Newspaper group Reach said both print and digital revenues fell in the third quarter (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Newspaper group Reach said both print and digital revenues fell in the third quarter (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The publisher of the Daily Mirror and Daily Express newspapers faced a drop in digital revenue after Facebook changed its approach to news on the site.

Reach said the number of views on its articles fell by a fifth (21%) in the nine months to late September largely because of the social media site’s “de-prioritisation of news”.

The business said it is still confident about meeting profit expectations, but warned that both digital and print revenues have fallen.

The company also publishes the Daily Star, the Daily Record, OK Magazine, the Manchester Evening News and the Liverpool Echo, among others.

Keir Starmer visit to Liverpool
Reach owns regional titles including the Liverpool Echo (Peter Byrne/PA)

It saw digital revenue fall by 13.7% in the three months to late September, while print revenue was down 5.8%. That led to an overall reduction in revenue of 7.8%, Reach said.

Despite this the business believes it can deliver the £95 million in adjusted operating profit that analysts think it will make this year.

While overall revenue is falling, Reach said the money it makes from data-driven activities now makes up 42% of digital revenues, up from 24% a year earlier.

This includes adverts that use data gathered when customers create an account, or their behaviour. It also includes affiliates, partnerships and ecommerce revenues.

Chief executive Jim Mullen said: “This quarter we see continued evidence that our data driven strategy is working, supported by our resilient print business.

“Through this challenging period we have remained focused on the controllables.

“We are delivering our customer value strategy and have made progress diversifying our audience.

“We continue to review our cost base so that we can accelerate our digital transformation.”