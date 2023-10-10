Amazon workers to strike over pay on Black Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Amazon workers to strike over pay on Black Friday

By Press Association
Workers will walk out at the Coventry site (Phil Barnett/PA)
Workers will walk out at the Coventry site (Phil Barnett/PA)

Workers at online giant Amazon are to stage a series of fresh strikes over pay, including on Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Members of the GMB union based at the company’s Coventry site will walk out on November 7, 8 and 9 as well as on November 24, known as Black Friday.

The union said it will be the biggest day of strike action in Amazon’s history, involving more than 1,000 workers.

The move comes a day after Amazon announced a pay rise for its staff.

Rachel Fagan, GMB organiser, said: “These strike dates will bring total days lost to industrial action to nearly 30.

“This is an unprecedented and historic moment with low-paid workers taking on one of the world’s most powerful corporations.

“This is our members’ response to the failure of Amazon bosses to listen.

“Coventry is the beating heart of Amazon’s distribution network. Strike action here on Black Friday will ripple throughout the company’s UK logistics.

“As Black Friday looms, Amazon must urgently reconsider their priorities or risk strike action causing widespread disruption to customers and the public.”

Amazon yesterday announced a pay rise for its staff of at least £1 an hour.

The minimum starting pay for frontline employees will rise to between £11.80 and £12.50 an hour depending on location.

The increase, for all full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal roles, will be effective from October 15.

Minimum starting pay will increase further next April to between £12.30 and £13 an hour, depending on location.

John Boumphrey, Amazon UK’s country manager, said: “We have some of the most talented colleagues around and we’re proud to offer them competitive wages and benefits, as well as fantastic opportunities for career development, all in a safe and modern work environment.

“These are just some of the reasons people want to work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”