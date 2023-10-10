European stock markets rally as bond yields fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European stock markets rally as bond yields fall

By Press Association
London’s top index has surged and global stock markets rallied as US officials hinted that interest rates could be nearing a peak (John Stillwell/PA)
London’s top index has surged and global stock markets rallied as US officials hinted that interest rates could be nearing a peak.

The FTSE 100 surged by nearly 2% during the day on Tuesday, with miners and gambling firms among the stocks seeing big gains.

It gained 136 points, moving 1.82% higher, to close at 7,628.21.

The buoyant mood came as yields on UK bonds, or government debt, eased after recently hitting new highs amid concerns over interest rates staying higher for longer.

Treasury yields – the interest paid on US government bonds – also fell back amid remarks from officials in the Federal Reserve indicating that rates may not need to be raised further.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) marginally upgraded its growth prediction for UK gross domestic product (GDP) this year to 0.5% from 0.4%, but downgraded its forecast for GDP growth next year.

Other major European stock markets were given a boost, with Germany’s Dax jumping 1.95% and France’s Cac 40 closing 2.01% higher.

It was a strong start to trading in the US with the S&P 500 up 1% and Dow Jones up 0.75% by the time European markets closed.

“Dovish Fed comments that the recent run-up in yields might reduce the need for further rate hikes lowered expectations of another rate rise and led to a stock market rally,” said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG.

He added: “Due to colder weather forecasts and suppliers worrying about increased demand the natural gas price shot up to a six-month high in Europe and a 10-month high in the US.”

UK gas prices jumped by more than 12% on Tuesday afternoon, reaching the highest level for around two weeks.

Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil fell by 0.92% to 87.34 dollars per barrel.

The pound jumped by about 0.4% against the US dollar to 1.229, and was flat against the euro to 1.157.

A sandwich
Shares in Greencore surged after the sandwich maker upgraded its profit forecast for the year (Greencore/PA)

In company news, shares in Greencore soared by more than a fifth after the UK’s largest sandwich maker upgraded its profit forecast for the year and said it expects revenues to have risen by a 10th.

The business – which supplies sandwiches, salads and sushi to all major British supermarkets – said it was pleased with its financial performance over the second half of the year against inflation and a challenging consumer environment.

Greencore’s share price surged following the update and closed 22.2% higher.

Elsewhere, shares in Currys also enjoyed a boost after the electronics retailer revealed that it has been approached by several potential buyers for its Greek and Cypriot division. 

The company said it received bids after putting the unit up for review and June, and it was in the process of assessing the offers. Its share price closed 5% higher.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 37.6p to 600p, Anglo American, up 121p to 2,269.5p, Flutter Entertainment, up 670p to 1,3640p, Antofagasta, up 62p to 1,445p, and Entain, up 40.6p to 962p.

The only faller on the FTSE 100 was Spirax-Sarco Engineering.