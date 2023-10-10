‘Up-and-coming’ locations for first-time buyers revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Up-and-coming’ locations for first-time buyers revealed

By Press Association
Kingston upon Hull is among the locations that first-time buyers may want to consider, according to Halifax (Richard McCarthy/PA)
Kingston upon Hull is among the locations that first-time buyers may want to consider, according to Halifax (Richard McCarthy/PA)

Hull, Middlesbrough, Falkirk and Blackburn are on a list of “up-and-coming” locations where aspiring first-time buyers could look to start their journey on the property ladder.

Halifax, which compiled the list, said survey findings indicate that around six in 10 (61%) young adults who have not bought a home would be prepared to move to a different part of the country to get on the housing ladder.

Almost half (44%) of potential first-time buyers looking to get on the housing ladder are now researching locations they would not have considered before the cost-of-living crisis, the bank found.

Two-fifths (40%) said they are exploring more affordable, up-and-coming areas to move to.

However, a similar proportion (41%) believe that the location of their first home is more important than the property itself.

A view of Aberdeen
Aberdeen is among the locations that first-time buyers may want to consider, according to Halifax (Jane Barlow/PA)

Higher mortgage rates mean four in 10 (41%) aspiring home-buyers have pushed back their plans, by four years on average.

More than half (55%) would reassess the type of property they are willing to buy.

Censuswide surveyed 3,000 18 to 34-year-olds across the UK in August who have not bought a property.

Halifax also carried out analysis to identify locations with lower average house purchase prices compared with the surrounding region, to work out potential hotspots for first-time buyers looking for an up-and-coming location.

As well as house prices, the bank also took into account survey findings about first-time buyers’ priorities, including links to major cities, access to good schools, proximity to green spaces and local regeneration, when compiling its list.

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “Despite fluctuating house prices, the desire to buy a first home isn’t going away, with almost nine in 10 young people keen to get on the property ladder.

“There’s an appetite from under-35s to consider more affordable areas further afield, so we’ve identified up-and-coming locations that prospective first-time buyers might do well to look into.”

Here is a shortlist of up-and-coming local authority areas for first-time buyers, according to Halifax, with the average first-time buyer purchase price, followed by the percentage difference between that and the average price in the wider location. House prices and other factors such as local amenities were taken into account when compiling the list. Halifax said it has not ranked the locations from one to 10 as there is a range of priorities that individual buyers will want to consider when choosing a location:

– Kingston upon Hull, North East England, £156,509, minus 23%

– Middlesbrough, North East England, £156,761, minus 11%

– Neath Port Talbot, Wales, £158,702, minus 20%

– Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, £160,636, minus 8%

– Falkirk, Scotland, £165,511, minus 12%

– Blackburn with Darwen, North West England, £168,895, minus 21%

– Aberdeen City, Scotland, £173,061, minus 8%

– Telford and Wrekin, Midlands, £213,741, minus 10%

– Ipswich, Eastern England, £249,338, minus 25%

– Eastbourne, South East England, £253,744, minus 29%