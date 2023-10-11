Travis Perkins to miss profit expectations amid ‘challenging conditions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travis Perkins to miss profit expectations amid ‘challenging conditions’

By Press Association
Travis said that it was trying to protect profits (Travis Perkins/PA)
Building supplies company Travis Perkins warned that it will miss profit expectations this year as it faces “challenging conditions.”

The business told shareholders on Wednesday to expect an adjusted operating profit of between £175-195 million this year.

That would be a lot lower than the £236 million and £250 million that analysts had previously said they think the business would make.

Travis said that both the housebuilding sector was weak as well as demand for home improvements and repairs.

The company’s merchanting segment, which includes brands the BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands, had done well in the early part of the third quarter, but in September there was a “notable deterioration.”

That business unit saw revenue drop 3.4% in the third quarter, with overall group revenue down 1.8%.

“Market conditions remain challenging with continued weakness across new build housing and domestic RMI (repairs, maintenance, improvement),” said chief executive Nick Roberts.

“Deflation on commodity products has also been greater than we had anticipated. In this environment, our priority has been to ensure that we deliver for our customers, both on service and pricing, as we seek to retain and grow our customer base for the medium to long term.”

The business said that subsidiary Toolstation has been able to grow well in the UK and Europe. UK revenue grew by 7% in the quarter, while in Europe growth reached 9%.

It said that inflation was still high, but that bosses are trying to find ways to minimise its impact on profitability.

Mr Roberts said that keeping prices lower for customers “is the right approach, demonstrated by our ability to maintain volumes in this difficult market”.

He added: “However, this has impacted on our trading margins and is reflected in today’s revised guidance.

“With a strong balance sheet and leading customer propositions, we remain confident in our future prospects and work continues to position the Group to benefit from the long-term structural drivers across our end markets, particularly with the need to decarbonise the built environment and to build more homes in the UK becoming ever more pressing.”

Shares fell 10% on Wednesday morning.