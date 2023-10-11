FCA censures ‘unfair and misleading’ promotions for failed £237m bond scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FCA censures ‘unfair and misleading’ promotions for failed £237m bond scheme

By Press Association
£237m of investors’ money was trapped when the London Capital and Finance bond scheme collapsed (John Walton/PA)
£237m of investors’ money was trapped when the London Capital and Finance bond scheme collapsed (John Walton/PA)

The City watchdog has censured collapsed bond scheme London Capital and Finance (LCF) for “unfair and misleading” promotions, but let it off without a fine.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said fining the business would simply divert away money that could otherwise go to long-suffering investors.

LCF collapsed in early 2020 after it was unable to meet the payments it had promised to bondholders.

The company promised high returns on investments in its bonds. It said the funds raised – around £237 million at the time of its collapse – were being invested on bondholders’ behalf.

However, after it collapsed, around 11,600 people, many of them saving for retirement or already retired, were unable to get their money back.

Some were able to get payments from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), but most were not eligible, causing the Government to step in with a special fund to bail out the savers.

On Wednesday, the FCA said LCF’s promotions “presented a misleading picture” which made its bonds “appear a far more attractive investment than they were”.

They were not told about hidden charges, and the high risk involved, the FCA said.

The FCA said LCF also used investors’ money to fund “seemingly independent comparison websites” which showed its bonds next to other investments with lower rates of return.

Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said: “LCF’s use of financial promotion led to bondholders, many of whom were vulnerable, investing in unsuitable, high-risk products.

“We recognise our censure will not provide solace to those investors who lost out. But it is important we set out what went wrong at LCF and how their promotions misled people into parting with their money.”

The Serious Fraud Office is currently investigating whether to bring fraud charges against those who ran LCF.