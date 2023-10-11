SFO opens fraud probe into collapsed pre-paid funeral provider Safe Hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SFO opens fraud probe into collapsed pre-paid funeral provider Safe Hands

By Press Association
Funeral plans are marketed as a way to ensure family members are not burdened with big bills after a loved one’s death (Johnny Green/PA)
Fraud investigators have opened an inquiry into the collapse of a funeral plan provider.

Safe Hands Plans collapsed last year, after 46,000 customers had paid into it, expecting a contribution towards future funeral costs.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said it is investigating a suspected fraud at the company and its parent, SHP Capital Holdings Ltd.

Funeral plans have been marketed for years as a way for people in the later stages of their lives to put aside a little money each month so their families are not burdened with a massive bill when they die.

The plans became particularly popular as funeral prices soared, but there have also warnings, with critics saying there is little or no protection should the provider go bust and not be able to uphold its end of the deal.

Some also criticised the large administration costs that funeral plan providers charge customers.

SFO director Nick Ephgrave said: “Thousands of individuals from all corners of the UK lost peace and security after being sold a product on the basis it would help reduce the burden on their loved ones upon their death.

“Today, we have taken decisive next steps in our full criminal investigation into Safe Hands Plans.”

The SFO has written to stockbrokers, financial institutions, banks and other witnesses as part of the probe.

Safe Hands went into administration in March last year, with administrators saying the company faced a “combination of factors, some of which are understood to be linked to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

FRP Advisory, which is running the administration, has previously said it is investigating why the scheme failed and the conduct of directors.

After the collapse the provider was no longer able to uphold its pledge to ensure that someone’s funeral was paid for when they died.

FRP said creditors of the company have claimed around £70.6 million.

It said Safe Hands had used the money it got from customers to make investments and pay for the cost of administering the plans. Administrators are now selling off these investments so they can return some money to customers.

But they warned there is a “shortfall”, which means that the value of these investments is not enough to meet the company’s funeral obligations.