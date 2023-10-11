Selfridges shrugs off cost-of-living crunch as busier high streets boost sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Selfridges shrugs off cost-of-living crunch as busier high streets boost sales

By Press Association
Selfridges saw sales rebound last year as losses narrowed (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Selfridges saw sales rebound last year as losses narrowed (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Shoppers flocked to Selfridges despite cost-of-living pressures as the department store chain benefited from returning tourists and commuters to major high streets.

The historic retailer reported a surge in revenues and narrowed losses in its previous financial year, according to newly filed accounts.

Selfridges Retail, which trades as Selfridges & Co across its four large department stores and online business, recorded a 29% increase in revenue to £843.7 million for the year to January 28, compared with the previous year.

The business, which was founded in 1909, had been impacted significantly by the pandemic and travel restrictions in the previous year.

Boxing Day sales
Selfridges said it was buoyed by a recovery in shopper footfall (James Manning/PA)

In the latest accounts, Selfridges said it saw some continued impact from the pandemic, including the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and restrictions for Chinese travellers.

It also highlighted that it saw “some supply chain disruption continuing into the year”, which it said was also impacted by Brexit-related rules.

Improved trading over the year was “driven by strong footfall and sales” through the company’s physical stores, particularly Oxford Street in London and Exchange Square in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Selfridges posted a pre-tax loss of £37.9 million for the year, shrinking from a £121.5 million loss a year earlier.

It blamed the loss on the application of the new IFRS 16 accounting standard, which it said had a downwards impact worth £69.5 million.

It was the first year of trading after the retail group was bought in a roughly £4 billion deal by a partnership of Thai and Austrian billionaires.

In December 2021, Central Group, controlled by the Thai Chirathivat family, and Austrian real estate specialists Signa Group agreed to take control of Selfridges in a 50-50 joint venture, ending almost 20 years of ownership by the billionaire Weston family.