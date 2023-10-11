Next eyes £100m deal to buy rival Fat Face – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Next eyes £100m deal to buy rival Fat Face – reports

By Press Association
Next is closing on a deal to buy Fat Face (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Next is closing on a deal to buy Fat Face (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Next is closing on a deal to buy high street rival Fat Face, according to reports.

The FTSE 100 clothing giant is putting the finishing touches to a deal to acquire Fat Face for around £100 million, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Next and Fat Face both declined to comment.

It comes around three years after Fat Face was taken over by its lenders.

Shops stock
Next has bought a flurry of brands recently including Joules and Cath Kidston (Ian West/PA)

Last year, it was reported that the retail business, which has around 180 UK shops, had hired investment bankers in order to strike a sale.

It would be the latest in a flurry of deals by Next, which saw it buy Made.com, Joules and Cath Kidston since last year.

Earlier this year, the company also increased its stake in Reiss to become the majority shareholder in the business.

Last month, Next increased its profit guidance for a third time this year after seeing sales boosted by warm weather and rising wages.

Next reported a better-than-expected 5.4% jump in total sales over the six months to July, compared with the same period last year, and a 3.2% increase in sales of its brands at full price.

On Wednesday, shares in Next were 1.9% lower.