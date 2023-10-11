UK financial services sector ‘at nascent stage’ of transition – industry experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK financial services sector ‘at nascent stage’ of transition – industry experts

By Press Association
The financial services sector is at a ‘nascent stage’ when it comes to the transition (Yui Mok/PA)
The UK financial services sector is “at a nascent stage” of the green transition – but viewpoints among business leaders are beginning to shift, industry experts have said.

Rhian-Mari Thomas, chief executive of the Green Finance Institute, said mainstream financial institutions are “starting to recognise that the transition towards to a net-zero future and a nature positive future is inevitable because it’s based on science”.

Speaking at the Blue Planet Summit in Bristol on Wednesday, Ms Thomas discussed net-zero progress in the sector alongside business leaders from firms like EY, Deloitte and NatWest.

“This is not mainstream yet,” she said. “It is still a nascent industry but there are so many people who are focused on this, who have realised that they need to have a strategy, and they need to start operationalising.”

She added: “All the main financial institutions have signed up to net-zero targets by 2050 and so are going to have to transition and start pivoting their businesses.

“So I’m starting to have conversations with mainstream financial organisations who are saying: ‘Actually we’re starting to take a slightly different view of the risk we’re willing to take, we’re starting to shift our risk appetite a little bit if something is green versus if it isn’t’.”

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a slowdown to the pace of UK net-zero initiatives, prompting concerns about business and investment uncertainty.

Rob Doepel, managing partner for sustainability at EY, told the event: “We’re in an international race for capital.”

“We have a lot of competing geographies for that capital so it’s important from a UK perspective to think how do we make sure we have that capital here in the UK,” he added.

Ms Thomas also warned that the UK must stay in the race for green investment as China, the US and the EU push ahead, adding that net-zero must not become a “political football”.

“We have the deepest pools of institutional capital in the world, we have a world-leading capital market, we have an opportunity to actually make sure we are at the forefront of actually capitalising private capital by using Government money (and) Government regulation in a smart way,” she said.

“We have the opportunity to attract those jobs and prosperity to the UK.

“We really cannot afford in the next year to have this agenda be turned into a political football.

“It is based on science, it is inevitable and the UK needs to be at the forefront of it.”

On businesses collaborating with scientists, she said: “Hearteningly we are seeing a number of organisations bringing in climate scientists as advisers and actually either advising their board or coming into the organisation themselves because it is so critical.

“It is becoming more and more embedded but it needs to be done proactively. It is not going to happen by osmosis.”

Meanwhile, Bevis Watts, chief executive of the UK branch of Dutch ethical bank Triados, also described the UK financial sector as being “at a nascent phase” when it comes to the green transition.

He said: “There is the good, there is the bad, there is greenwashing, there are people who are presenting things as game changing, delivering things that frankly aren’t that useful or shifting on what we’ve historically done.

“The ugly truth in it to me is that we are so slow to address it in the financial sector.”

He called for more red lines and regulation around banking rather than simply taking a risk management approach.

Mr Watts added: “We try to be a reference point to prove this can be different, that you can run a profitable growing successful business with 22 billion assets under management and three quarters of a million customers to try and say to the wider sector that there is a different model.”