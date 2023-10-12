EasyJet plans to buy new planes and resume dividends after record profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

EasyJet plans to buy new planes and resume dividends after record profit

By Press Association
EasyJet is proposing to order new aircraft and resume dividend payments to shareholders after making a record profit this summer (Nick Ansell/PA)
EasyJet is proposing to order new aircraft and resume dividend payments to shareholders after making a record profit this summer (Nick Ansell/PA)

EasyJet is proposing to order new aircraft and resume dividend payments to shareholders after making a record profit this summer.

The airline said it expects its profit before tax between July and September to be between £650 million and £670 million.

This was driven by an 8% increase in passenger numbers and a 9% rise in fares, both compared with the same period last year.

EasyJet said its profit before tax for the year to the end of September is expected to be between £440 million and £460 million.

The company is proposing to resume paying dividends to shareholders early next year at a rate of 10% of annual profit after tax.

This is expected to rise to 20% for the following year.

EasyJet has placed firm orders with Airbus for 157 new aircraft, which is subject to the approval of the airline’s shareholders.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “We have delivered a record summer with strong demand for easyJet’s flights and holidays with customers choosing us for our network, value and service.

“This performance has demonstrated that our strategy is achieving results and so today we have set out an ambitious road map to serve more customers and deliver attractive shareholder returns, underpinned by a continued focus on costs and operational excellence.

“Our new medium-term targets provide the building blocks to deliver a PBT (profit before tax) greater than £1 billion.

“This will be driven by reducing winter losses, upgauging our fleet and growing easyJet Holidays.”

Mr Lundgren said the aircraft order will provide “substantial benefits including cost efficiencies and sustainability improvements”.

Asked if he has had discussions about the proposal with Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, whose family is the airline’s biggest shareholder, Mr Lundgren replied that talks have been ongoing with “all the stakeholders and all the shareholders”.

He added: “I don’t think that this is a surprise to anybody. This represents a great opportunity.”

A shareholder vote will take place later this year.

Sir Stelios declined to comment when approached by the PA news agency.

Mr Lundgren said the airline is experiencing “good demand” for this winter compared with a year ago.

He expects capacity between October and December to be 15% higher than the same period in 2022.

He added: “In situations like this with the cost-of-living squeeze, people gravitate more than ever towards value and brands that they trust.

“That will work very well for easyJet. We continue to see demand is strong going forward.”