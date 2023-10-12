Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m for misleading watchdog over Epstein links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m for misleading watchdog over Epstein links

By Press Association
A watchdog has fined Jes Staley £1.8m for misleading it over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein (Debra Hurford Brown/Barclays/PA)
Former Barclays chief executive Jes Staley has been fined £1.8 million by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for misleading the watchdog over the nature of his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Staley has also been banned from holding senior roles in the financial sector.

The FCA said Mr Staley recklessly approved a letter sent by Barclays to the regulator which claimed the bank’s former boss did not have a close relationship with financier Mr Epstein, who died in 2019.

In reality, in emails between the two Mr Staley described Epstein as one of his “deepest” and “most cherished” friends, the FCA found.

Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “A CEO (chief executive officer) needs to exercise sound judgment and set an example to staff at their firm. Mr Staley failed to do this.

“We consider that he misled both the FCA and the Barclays board about the nature of his relationship with Mr Epstein.

“Mr Staley is an experienced industry professional and held a prominent position within financial services.

“It is right to prevent him from holding a senior position in the financial services industry if we cannot rely on him to act with integrity by disclosing uncomfortable truths about his close personal relationship with Mr Epstein.”

The FCA’s decision is provisional and Mr Staley will present his case at a following tribunal.

Barclays said that following the FCA’s decision, it decided Mr Staley was ineligible for, or would forfeit, bonuses and share awards totalling £17.8 million.

The banking giant had already suspended all of Mr Staley’s deferred bonuses and long-term share awards while the watchdog investigated.