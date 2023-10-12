Skincare demand helps drive jump in sales at Boots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skincare demand helps drive jump in sales at Boots

By Press Association
Sales at Boots were lifted by strong demand for skincare and beauty products (Mike Egerton/PA)
Boots has revealed a jump in sales over the past quarter as it was buoyed by surging demand for skincare products.

It came as US parent firm Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) forecast a lower than previously expected profit for 2024 as it was impacted by the sharp reduction in Covid-19-related vaccines and treatment.

In the UK, the pharmacy operator said retail sales increased by 11.7% year-on-year over the three months to August 31. It meant sales were 12.5% higher over the year to August.

The company said it benefited from higher footfall across its large city centre shops, shopping centres and travel stores.

It also said it was supported by a jump in skincare sales, which grew “nearly 25%” over the latest quarter.

Boots said sales of own-label skincare were up by “over a third” while its No7 brand was up by around 20%.

It also reported a roughly 20% sales jump for its premium beauty products, highlighting strong demand for products from The Ordinary and Drunk Elephant.

In the group’s healthcare division, it recorded a 9.9% increase in pharmacy sales for the quarter.

Seb James, managing director of Boots UK and ROI, said: “I am really encouraged to see continued strong performance as the work that we have done to expand our ranges, drive value and innovate in beauty seems to be resonating extremely well with customers.

“We have great plans for the year ahead including our new beauty store in Battersea, a further extension of our beauty category, expansion of our online doctor service and much more.

“I would like to thank the 52,000 people that make up the Boots business for the hard work and resilience that has made this possible.”