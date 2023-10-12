House hunters could get bargain by opting for home numbered ‘unlucky’ 13

Homes which are numbered 13 have the lowest average value out of analysis of properties numbered from one to 100, according to Rightmove.

The property website released the analysis, drawn from valuations of more than 10 million properties across Britain, on Friday 13, which is considered unlucky by some.

At £354,793 on average, homes numbered 13 were typically valued at £5,333 lower than the average property across the study of £360,126.

At the other end of the spectrum, the highest-valued house was found to be number one, with an average valuation of £393,690.

Homes with the “lucky” number seven typically had an above-average valuation of £365,590.

Rightmove suggested that buyers who are not superstitious may be able to bag a relative bargain by opting for a home numbered 13.

Edward Thomson, director at estate agent Strutt and Parker Sloane Street, said it can be common for new developments to skip number 13, going straight from 12 to 14, “to remove the element of superstition”.

He added: “If living at number 13 doesn’t faze you, it is possible you could find yourself buying against a smaller proportion of the market and therefore do a better deal – but only if you’re lucky of course.”

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said: “Owners of number 13 properties may find that it adds a unique aspect to their home given there are not as many around, and it could even be a conversation starter with the next owner when the time comes to sell.”