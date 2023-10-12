House hunters could get bargain by opting for home numbered ‘unlucky’ 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House hunters could get bargain by opting for home numbered ‘unlucky’ 13

By Press Association
House hunters may be able to get a relative bargain by looking for properties numbered 13, research from Rightmove indicates (Peter Byrne/PA)
Homes which are numbered 13 have the lowest average value out of analysis of properties numbered from one to 100, according to Rightmove.

The property website released the analysis, drawn from valuations of more than 10 million properties across Britain, on Friday 13, which is considered unlucky by some.

At £354,793 on average, homes numbered 13 were typically valued at £5,333 lower than the average property across the study of £360,126.

At the other end of the spectrum, the highest-valued house was found to be number one, with an average valuation of £393,690.

Homes with the “lucky” number seven typically had an above-average valuation of £365,590.

Rightmove suggested that buyers who are not superstitious may be able to bag a relative bargain by opting for a home numbered 13.

Edward Thomson, director at estate agent Strutt and Parker Sloane Street, said it can be common for new developments to skip number 13, going straight from 12 to 14, “to remove the element of superstition”.

He added: “If living at number 13 doesn’t faze you, it is possible you could find yourself buying against a smaller proportion of the market and therefore do a better deal – but only if you’re lucky of course.”

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said: “Owners of number 13 properties may find that it adds a unique aspect to their home given there are not as many around, and it could even be a conversation starter with the next owner when the time comes to sell.”