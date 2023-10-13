Burger King to open more than 60 new UK restaurants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burger King to open more than 60 new UK restaurants

By Press Association
Burger King are to open more than 60 new UK restaurants (Jacob King/PA)
Burger King are to open more than 60 new UK restaurants (Jacob King/PA)

Burger King has revealed plans to open more than 60 new restaurants across the UK over the next two years.

It came as the fast-food chain, which currently runs 553 UK restaurants, revealed higher sales but a slump in profits for the past year.

Alasdair Murdoch, chief executive of Burger King UK, said the business “delivered good growth during the year, despite industry-wide headwinds” amid significant inflation for both energy and food.

Inside Burger King's restaurant in Swindon (Burger King UK/PA)
The company runs 553 UK restaurants (Burger King UK/PA)

The business, which has been owned by private equity firm Bridgepoint since 2017, said its continued expansion helped to drive a 39% jump in revenues to £294.5 million in 2022.

It came as the business opened 32 new restaurants and acquired 74 from largest franchise partner Karali Group.

Burger King UK directly owns 279 restaurants, with its remaining sites run as franchises.

The hospitality business said higher cost inflation caused underlying pre-tax earnings to fall to £15.2 million from £33.1 million a year earlier, despite the increase in sales.

Mr Murdoch said: “I am pleased to announce a resilient full year performance and strong strategic progress in 2022 as we announce ambitious plans to open 60 new restaurants over the next two years.

“Alongside new restaurant openings and the acquisition of our largest franchise partner, Karali Group, we continued our strategic focus on growing digital sales including home delivery and the introduction of our loyalty scheme on the Burger King app.

“We also continued to invest in our customer proposition – our remodelling programme is well underway with 42 restaurants being upgraded during 2022 and 2023, and we are progressing our menu innovation to cater to all preferences.

“Looking ahead we see significant opportunity for further growth and are encouraged by the strong pipeline of new openings, supported by additional funding from Bridgepoint.”