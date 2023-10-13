Hotel giants to give glimpse into consumer travel demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hotel giants to give glimpse into consumer travel demand

By Press Association
Premier Inn owner Whitbread will reveal its half-year financial results on Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Investors will get a glimpse into whether consumer demand for travel is holding up against cost-of-living pressures when the owners of Premier Inn and Holiday Inn unveil their latest financial results.

The hotel chains have said leisure travel has remained buoyant despite rising prices.

Whitbread, which owns lower-cost hotel chain Premier Inn, as well as food brands including Beefeater and Bar + Block, will report its half-year results on Wednesday.

The company provided a cheery update in June when it reported a 15% jump in UK sales over the first quarter and said it is expecting a strong first half in terms of bookings.

For the full year, the firm could see revenues of around £2.9 billion and pre-tax profits of £490 million, according to a consensus compiled by analysts.

Analysts will be keeping an eye on Wednesday’s update for the company’s revenue per available room (RevPAR), an important measure for hotels to get a sense of their sales performance and how many rooms are being filled.

In the UK, the group’s RevPAR was £59.45 and occupancy was nearly 83% for its latest financial year.

Investors will be looking to see whether the average cost of rooms has gone up over the first half of the year and if it has dampened demand.

Susannah Streeter, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Whitbread has expressed confidence for the year ahead and, with a strong first quarter under the belt, optimism about the half-year is relatively buoyant.

“For now, customers are happy to swallow the price increases, and demand for accommodation is ticking along nicely.

“However, concerns are lingering that cost-of-living pressures could start weighing more heavily on appetites to spend and that’s been affecting the share price.

“So, investors will be keeping a keen eye on future guidance, particularly for the food offering which has shown signs of weakness.”

Holiday Inn owner IHG will give a trading update to investors after reporting half-year sales growth (Steve Parsons/PA)

The business has also been rapidly expanding in Germany, and Ms Streeter said this represents an opportunity to establish a foothold in a market led by private hotels.

Meanwhile, the owner of Holiday Inn, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), is due to update investors on its trading performance on Friday.

The group, which also runs higher-end hotels including Regent and Six Senses, reported sales growth of nearly a quarter in its August half-year results.

It said it had not seen any signs of consumers cutting back spending or demand for leisure travel dampening.

The group is expected to report an increase in its revenue for the full year – which hit 1.8 billion US dollars (£1.5 billion) in the latest year – according to analysts’ consensus.

Investors could also be looking for reassurance from the hotel giant that travel demand has stayed strong, and the outlook for future bookings.