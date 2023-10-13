London stocks drop as Middle East tensions drive oil prices higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

London stocks drop as Middle East tensions drive oil prices higher

By Press Association
he skyline of the City of London during sunrise. Shares in London were lower on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)
he skyline of the City of London during sunrise. Shares in London were lower on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)

London’s markets closed lower on Friday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, surging oil prices and worries over potential deflation in China.

BP and Shell helped provide some positive thrust on the FTSE 100 as they benefited from the spike in energy prices, while improved gold prices also pushed Endeavour and Fresnillo up.

However, the sentiment was still broadly negative, with retail and housing firms lower in the face of broad concerns over the economic outlook.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.59%, or 45.18 points, lower to finish at 7,599.6.

Across Europe, trading started on the back foot after Chinese consumer prices were flat for September, below a predicted increase, as its producer price index also showed a 2.5% decline.

Germany’s Dax index was 1.55% lower for the day and the Cac 40 closed down 1.44%.

Stateside, traders were in somewhat better spirits, with confirmation of Microsoft’s huge acquisition of computer games firm Activision helping support sentiment.

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG, said: “Following China deflation worries, after inflation data missed expectations of a rise, and heightened tensions in the Middle East, European stock indices ended the week on a negative note.

“Their US counterparts fared better though as major US banks reported rising profits from higher interest rates on loans.”

Meanwhile, sterling was weaker against the dollar as defensive investors supported the US greenback.

The pound was down O.35% at 1.213 US dollars and was 0.06% lower at 1.155 euros at market close in London.

In company news, St James Place was the FTSE 100’s heaviest faller after it tumbled amid concerns over pressure from regulators.

The Financial Times reported the wealth manager has seen growing worries among investors that the Financial Conduct Authority is pressuring it to overhaul its fee structure to ensure it complies with the UK’s new consumer duty rules.

Shares in the firm were 178.4p lower at 640.2p at the close as a result.

Elsewhere, shares in Halfords dropped back after it had seen shares spike on Thursday due to speculation it could be the target of a takeover approach.

Markets blog Betaville had reported the motoring and cycling retailer had received a mystery approach, driving its value higher, but the lack of any confirmation from Halfords itself caused shares to recoil. It closed down 26.2p at 190.2p.

Fashion firm Next was lower despite agreeing a deal to buy UK high street rival Fat Face.

It told shareholders during the afternoon it would buy Fat face from a consortium of lenders for £115.2 million in its latest in raft of takeovers. Next shares dipped by 74p to 6,854p.

The price of oil moved to a one-week high over concerns that events in the Middle East could intensify further after Iran warned Israel against ground attacks on Gaza.

A barrel of Brent crude rose by 4.22% to 89.63 US dollars (£73.86) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, up 26p to 554.8p, Endeavour Mining, up 72p to 1,659p, BP, up 11.3p to 547.4p, United Utilities, up 17.4p to 998p, and National Grid, up 14.8p to 979.4p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were St James’s Place, down 172.6p to 646p, Ocado, down 42.8p to 529.4p, JD Sports, down 6.6p to 130.85p, Spirax-Sarco, down 422p to 8,472p, and Hargreaves Lansdown, down 29.6p to 739.8p.