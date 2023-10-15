Autumn holidays up 26% after ‘washout’ summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Autumn holidays up 26% after ‘washout’ summer

By Press Association
One of the UK’s biggest holiday companies has reported a surge in trips taking place this autumn after the ‘washout’ summer (Steve Parsons/PA)
A holiday company has reported a surge in bookings for autumn breaks after the UK’s “washout” summer.

On The Beach said bookings for holidays in October and November are up 26% compared with a year ago.

Some 58% of UK adults are considering or definitely going on holiday in that period, a survey commissioned by the travel retailer suggested.

Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On The Beach, said: “We all know that this summer has been a complete washout and according to our booking data it looks as though holidaymakers are searching for the last bit of sun.

“The Canary Islands, Turkey and Egypt have all been hotspots for those looking for an autumn holidays.

“With great value all-inclusive prices and great temperatures for this time of year, it’s clearly a no-brainer for Brits that are fed up of the British weather.”

The Met Office said conditions in the UK in July were “often cool, dull, windy and with a lot of rainfall”, while August was “a rather mixed and unsettled month” with “only one really hot day”.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, told the PA news agency: “After a washout summer, we are seeing more Brits wanting to take advantage of the unseasonal warm weather across the Med.

“In particular, we are seeing what is typically the shoulder season extended in some traditional summer destinations such as mainland Spain and Greece.

“Some 32% of all bookings through our travel agent members are due to depart in October and November, and average booking values are up 10% compared to the same time last year.”

Former TV weatherman John Kettley has provided guidance to On The Beach customers about which popular destinations will have the highest temperatures over the coming weeks.

He said Las Vegas, Dubai and Thailand will reach temperatures of up to 39C.

Lanzarote, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura – all part of the Canary Islands – are forecast to have highs of 27C and up to eight hours of daily sunshine.

Mr Kettley said: “This summer has been a complete and utter washout.

“The unpredictable British weather has rained on everyone’s parade – even the ducks look like they need a break.

“There are plenty of hotspots to visit in October and November, proving every cloud does have a silver lining, and Brits can still enjoy some sun before the year is out.”

– The survey of 2,000 UK adults was conducted by research company One Poll on October 1.