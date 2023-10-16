DX Group reopens 10 former Tuffnells depots after administration deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DX Group reopens 10 former Tuffnells depots after administration deal

By Press Association
DX Group has reopened 10 further former Tuffnells depots after buying them in an administration deal (DX Group/PA)
DX Group has reopened 10 more former Tuffnells depots after buying them from administrators for the rival delivery firm this summer.

The Slough-based company struck a deal to rescue 15 Tuffnells Parcels Express sites and 250 staff in June.

Sheffield-based Tuffnells hired administrators from Interpath Advisory after it saw intensified pressure on its cash flow and failed in efforts to secure emergency funding.

The majority of Tuffnells’ 2,200 employees, working across its 33 UK depots, were made redundant as a result.

A Tuffnells parcel delivery van
Tuffnells Parcels Express hired administrators in June (Alamy/PA)

DX said the reopening of these 10 sites means that 12 in total have now restarted operations since the rescue deal.

It said this includes four freight depots in new locations for the business – in Andover, Hampshire; Haydock, Merseyside; Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire; and Lockerbie, in south-west Scotland.

Meanwhile, the other six new depots will replace existing sites and are located in Carnforth, Lancashire; Crawley, West Sussex; Dewsbury and Leeds, both in West Yorkshire; Northampton, Northamptonshire; and Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

DX chief executive Paul Ibbetson said: “These openings substantially increase our freight capability across the country, from the South of England, through the Midlands, Yorkshire, and into Scotland.

“They will provide the additional capacity we need to handle the volume growth that we are experiencing.

“They will also support our drive for further efficiencies, environmental and customer service benefits.

“Developing the depot network is a key component in delivering our continued growth plans, and we expect to be able to report on further openings over the coming months.”