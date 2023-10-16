FTSE 100 edges up as oil rebound pushes Shell shares to record high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 edges up as oil rebound pushes Shell shares to record high

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

European markets have got off to a strong start this week with London’s top index helped by a strong session for miners and energy stocks.

The FTSE 100 moved higher as energy giant Shell’s share price gained about 1.5% on Monday to reach a record high.

The blue-chip index gained 31.03 points, or 0.41%, to close at 7,630.63.

It comes amid rising oil and gas prices, fuelled by uncertainty in the market following the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Analysts pointed out that if tensions spill over into other parts of the Middle East, then it could affect the global supply of commodities.

Michael Hewson, the chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have started the week cautiously higher in the absence of an escalation of tensions over the weekend, although you can be sure that investors will be keeping a wary eye on events in the Middle East as Israel weighs its next move.

“The FTSE 100 is edging higher helped by resilience in basic resources and energy with Shell seeing its share price hit a new record high.

“This move would appear to justify the recent decision by new chief executive Wael Sawan to refocus new capital expenditure on the company’s key revenue earners of oil and gas, which while slightly weaker today is probably likely to remain well supported while the Middle East tensions remain.”

Elsewhere in Europe, investors were in relatively positive spirits. Germany’s Dax gained 0.34% and France’s Cac 40 closed 0.27% higher.

Over in the US, trading got off to a strong start as last week’s worries over the higher-than-expected inflation reading propping up interest rates faded.

Both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were up by 1% by the time European markets closed.

The pound gained solid ground on Monday, moving 0.5% higher against the dollar to 1.2195, and up 0.1% against the euro to 1.1565.

The price of Brent Crude oil slipped on Monday by 0.65% but remained just above 90 US dollars per barrel.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Show – New Jersey
Shares in Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which owns the rights to back catalogues by artists including Shakira, plunged after scrapping its shareholder dividend (Doug Peters/PA)

In company news, shares in Hipgnosis Songs Fund tumbled by more than a fifth during the day after scrapping its shareholder dividend payout and lowering its expected earnings from US royalties.

The company, which owns the rights to back catalogues by artists including Justin Bieber and Shakira, more than halved its expected earnings from royalty payments for music streamed between 2018 and 2022.

Shares in the London-listed company closed 9.3% lower.

Meanwhile, shares in Boohoo edged up after Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group further upped its stake in the fashion firm less than two weeks after becoming its biggest single shareholder.

The group increased its shareholding to 15.1% from 13.4% despite the retailer seeing big falls in its share price in recent months as sales have suffered. Boohoo’s share price gained 2.8% on Monday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were St James’s Place, up 32p to 672.2p, Next, up 236p to 7,090p, Hargreaves Lansdown, up 22p to 761.8p, Rio Tinto, up 144p to 5,217p, and Severn Trent, up 69p to 2,516p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 30.8p to 500p, Intertek, down 66p to 4,135p, Airtel Africa, down 1.7p to 116.5p, GSK, down 16.8p to 1,493.2p, and Experian, down 25p to 2,751p.