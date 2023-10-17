Competition watchdog launches investigation into boiler company over ‘green’ claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Competition watchdog launches investigation into boiler company over ‘green’ claims

By Press Association
The CMA is investigating whether Worcester Bosch has mislead shoppers with ‘green’ claims (Alamy/PA)
The CMA is investigating whether Worcester Bosch has mislead shoppers with ‘green’ claims (Alamy/PA)

The competition watchdog is to investigate boiler brand Worcester Bosch over whether it misled shoppers with confusing or inaccurate green claims.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the investigation will focus on whether marketing claims for the firm’s so-called “hydrogen-blend ready” home boilers, which cost between £1,500 and £3,200, may mislead consumers into thinking they are more environmentally friendly than they are.

Marketing claims that the boilers could run on a blend of 20% hydrogen and natural gas may have given the impression that this was a special feature, despite all boilers in the UK being legally required to operate this way since the mid-1990s, the watchdog said.

It will also look at information given by Worcester Bosch about the use of hydrogen for home heating in the UK, which is not currently available and its introduction potentially years away and dependent on future government decisions.

Descriptions and information about the environmental benefits of “hydrogen-blend ready” boilers may also falsely suggest that these boilers would reduce a household’s carbon footprint, the CMA said.

This investigation is part of wider work by the CMA into consumer protection in the green heating and insulation sector.

The watchdog published a report earlier this year which highlighted concerns that a number of businesses were making potentially misleading claims online about hydrogen use in boilers and put the sector on notice for further action.

Boiler
The CMA is investigating more widely into the green heating and insulation sector (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It has also written to 12 other businesses that sell “hydrogen-blend” boilers after reviewing their marketing, to warn them that they could be breaching consumer protection law and to remind them of their legal obligations.

George Lusty, senior director for consumer protection at the CMA, said: “Businesses need to be clear about the environmental credentials of the products they’re selling. This is especially important for heating products like home boilers, which are an expensive and long-term purchase.

“We set out our concerns earlier this year about businesses marketing boilers as ‘hydrogen-blend’. We’ll now be scrutinising green claims from Worcester Bosch to see if they mislead shoppers.

“In the meantime, we’ll continue to keep a close eye on practices in the sector.”

Worcester Bosch said: “We are in receipt of notice of investigation from the CMA and are assisting them in full with provision of information as requested.”