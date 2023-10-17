Emergency funds ‘desperately needed’ by domestic abuse survivors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Emergency funds ‘desperately needed’ by domestic abuse survivors

By Press Association
TSB introduced a ‘flee fund’ scheme in December 2022, with TSB branch staff also receiving specialist training to spot signs of domestic abuse and to help survivors (Gareth Fuller)
More than a third of people who have accessed TSB’s “flee fund” to help domestic abuse survivors have at least one child, according to figures from the bank.

TSB said that 136 people have accessed its fund in 10 months since launch, with 48 of them, or roughly 35%, having one or more children.

The fund offers existing TSB customers up to £500 to escape an abusive situation, with £356 being provided on average so far. The fund assists people with the cost of essentials such as travel, clothing and toiletries.

TSB introduced the scheme in December 2022, with TSB branch staff also receiving specialist training to spot signs of domestic abuse and to help survivors.

To prevent abuse reaching bank customers, the bank also blocks abusive and threatening terms from being sent to payees. Since introducing blocks in March, TSB has blocked over 8,000 abusive references from reaching their targets.

TSB is also extending the scheme to staff affected by domestic abuse. TSB’s Colleague Flee Fund provides financial support to assist individuals with the cost of essentials that may be barriers to leaving an abusive relationship: such as accommodation, travel, clothing and toiletries.

To access the fund, staff can speak in confidence to their manager or HR, as well as by visiting a TSB branch.

Katie Osiadacz, head of responsible business at TSB, said: “We have seen first-hand the impact our Emergency Flee Fund plays in helping survivors of domestic abuse take urgent action to escape their abusive and dangerous situation.”

Women’s Aid chief executive Farah Nazeer said: “Emergency funds are desperately needed by those seeking to leave their abusers, especially now, given the additional challenges presented by the cost-of-living crisis.

“Through our work with survivors, we constantly hear about the economic barriers preventing them from fleeing their abusers. Women and their children are often faced with insecurity – they either face homelessness or must rely on the circumstances of family and friends to be able to put them up for short periods of time.”

Dr Nicola Sharp-Jeffs, founder and CEO of Surviving Economic Abuse (SEA) said: “We know via our partnership with Money Advice Plus that increasing numbers of victim-survivors are unable to access £100 by the end of each month.

“Accessing the funds needed to leave could be the difference between a survivor being able to safely move on and rebuild their life or remaining trapped with an abuser and facing more harm as a result.

“The impact of TSB’s initiative on the lives of victim-survivors cannot be underestimated and SEA is proud to work alongside them.”